All Corey Feldman ever wanted was to be in 'Star Wars' movie (and specifically, play Han Solo's son)

Like most of the world, Corey Feldman is a huge Star Wars fan. And all the Goonies and Stand by Me star ever wanted, he says, was to appear in one of the movies.

There was actually a very specific role Feldman dreamed of. “I wanted to play, honestly, the young Han Solo,” Feldman told Yahoo Entertainment during a recent Facebook Live interview (watch clip above). “Or what I really wanted is to play Harrison Ford’s son, which then later became [Kylo Ren].”

Feldman, now 46, missed out on both opportunities: The highly sought-after gig of Young Han Solo ultimately went to Alden Ehrenreich, who will headline the prequel spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story in May, 2018. And for Solo Jr., a.k.a. Kylo Ren, the filmmakers cast the brooding Adam Driver, who debuted the villainous role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and reprises it in this month’s follow-up, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“All I ever wanted was a shot to be in one of the Star Wars movies,” Feldman bemoaned. “There’s one left [2019’s untitled Episode IX, directed by J.J. Abrams]. Come on, guys. Hook a brother up.”

Told he could still have a chance given how many Star Wars films are currently in the works, particularly in light of the recent announcement that Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson is developing an entirely new trilogy that will focus on new characters, Feldman insisted he only wanted in on one of so-called Skywalkwer Saga episodes.

“I don’t want the spin-offs, I want to be in the main franchise,” he said. “I’ve waited for eight episodes and I still never got the call.”

Feldman, though, isn’t waiting by the phone. “Nah, that’s over with,” he laughed.

