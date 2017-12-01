How all those 'Star Wars' cameos wound up in surprise box-office hit 'Wonder'

It doesn’t open for another two weeks, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi is already eyeing galactic-size box-office returns, with opening weekend numbers expected to top $200 million according to some early estimates. You can credit a terrific marketing campaign, a widely adored (and wildly successful) preceding episode, and the world’s general love for all things Star Wars as the reasons for Jedi‘s anticipated success. But director Stephen Chbosky jokingly suggests to Yahoo Entertainment that The Last Jedi will also benefit from the Wonder bump. Since its Nov. 17 release, the adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s beloved young-adult novel has become one of the fall season’s stealth success stories, opening to a healthy $27 million and remaining on track to cross the $100 million line by the time Rian Johnson’s space saga arrives.

Star Wars plays a small, but significant role in Wonder; not only is it in the singular obsession of the film’s main character, Auggie Pullman (played by Jacob Tremblay — a noted Padawan in his own right), but Chbonsky also wrangled surprise cameo appearances by two residents of George Lucas‘s far, far away galaxy: a certain Wookiee co-pilot and a sinister emperor, who appear in fantasy sequences imagined by Auggie, who initially prefers the company of fictional characters because real people struggle to adjust to his facial deformities caused by a rare medical condition. “I will point out, very proudly, that on Dec. 15 there will be two Chewbacca movies in theaters — that has never happened!” Chbonsky says, laughing. “I really hope that being part of Wonder might help the box office of the Last Jedi. They’re really struggling over there.” In this revealing conversation, Chbonsky explains how these crowd-pleasing cameos came about and the one thing that Chewbacca can never do on or off-camera.

Yahoo Entertainment: Auggie’s love of Star Wars is mentioned in the book, but these cameos are specific to the movie. How did that idea come about?

Chbonksy: Steve Conrad, one of my co-writers, added the magical realism elements to his draft of the script. We all thought the Star Wars character added a touch of whimsy and a sense of humor to the story. We shot those scenes not knowing 100 percent whether they were actually going to work in the movie, but we found they were utterly delightful, and it was a great way of showing what’s going on inside an internal kid like Auggie. And actually, Julia Roberts suggested, “You know it, would be great if you put Chewbacca in the graduation scene [at the end of the movie]!” We only had Chewbacca for one day, so we had to build the back of the auditorium and fake that shot, but it worked great! People seemed really delighted by it.

Was there any concern about securing the rights to the characters when you added them into the script? Did you have any backup plan in mind?

No, it was Star Wars or nothing. I couldn’t even imagine what else it would be. I think we were all concerned [about getting the rights], but we had David Hoberman as a producer, and David has a long relationship with Disney. [Hoberman has produced such Disney films as Bringing Down the House and The Muppets through his Mandeville Films and Television company.] He also knows [Lucasfilm President] Kathleen Kennedy, so he made a phone call and told Kathleen this was a special film, and would she consider it? We sent her the script and the book, and then she agreed, because of the power of R.J. Palacio’s novel and her relationship with Dave. That’s my understanding of it.

