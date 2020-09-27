Sophie Turner shares never-before-seen pregnancy photos 2 months after welcoming daughter with Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner shared an intimate series of photos from her pregnancy on Instagram. Turner is married to singer Joe Jonas. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sophie Turner is taking a look back at her pregnancy.

The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a series of intimate pregnancy photos from earlier this year. Turner, 24, welcomed a daughter, Willa, back in July with husband Joe Jonas, 31.

In the first photo, the actress is shown sporting a dark green bikini with her full belly on display.

In a second shot, Turner wears a pair of striped pink-and-white pajamas emblazoned with the the Hotel Bel-Air’s signature embroidery, her husband’s hand reaching out and touching her belly from behind the camera.

In the final photo, Turner is seen hanging out in a backyard swimming pool with the couple’s new dog, a golden retriever.

Notoriously low-key, Turner and Jonas have stayed relatively mum throughout the first months of parenthood, enjoying quiet time at home together and in their Los Angeles neighborhood. However, they did take to social media back in August to encourage people to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose for a fake Vogue cover encouraging people to wear a mask. (Photo: Instagram/Joe Jonas)

They have not yet shared a photo of their newborn daughter.

Meanwhile, another Game of Thrones baby is coming. It was recently revealed that Turner’s former co-stars and real-life spouses Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.

