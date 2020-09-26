'Flip or Flop' star Christina Anstead reflects on split from Ant: 'I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two'

HGTV star Christina Anstead never thought she would get divorced — twice.

The 37-year-old Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Saturday to write a candid post about her recent split from Ant Anstead, her husband of two years and father of her 1-year-old son.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” Christina wrote, referencing the Wheeler Dealers host and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she stars in the HGTV home improvement series Flip or Flop. Christina and El Moussa share two children: son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9. The couple split up back in 2016 and finalized their divorce two years later.

The real estate agent also recognized that while she receives a significant amount of public criticism, she’s a “work in progress” and hopes to inspire other women. “So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed,” she wrote. “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing...”

View photos Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead announced their split in Sept 2020. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) More

After Flip or Flop debuted in 2013, Christina and El Moussa were catapulted into reality TV stardom. Christina said that she’s “grateful” for the success, despite its inconveniences.

“Now while I never wanted to be on TV, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing,” she wrote. “I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of....”

Last week, Christina announced her separation from Ant with an Instagram photo of the duo walking into the sunset. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple started dating in October 2017 and wed a year later in a secret “winter wonderland” ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: