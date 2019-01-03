The skill Danny Trejo learned in jail that helped him land his first movie role

Danny Trejo’s road to stardom happened totally by chance. Trejo was in and out of jail for 11 years. While serving time, he became a boxing champ. “I came out of the pen in 1969 and I dedicated my life to helping other people,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “I never even dreamed of being an actor.”

The Mexican-American star successfully overcame drug addiction and works as a drug counselor. It was his time in prison combined with his counseling background that helped him score his first movie role in 1985.

“I was trying to help this kid on a film set,” Trejo said. “He was having a lot of trouble with cocaine.” It was at that point he ran into former inmate and screenwriter Edward Bunker. The two met at California’s Folsom State Prison in the late ’70s and became friends. Bunker knew Trejo was a badass in the ring and put him to work. “I started training an actor, named Eric Roberts, how to box for a movie called Runaway Train.” Trejo then met with director Andrei Konchalovsky who offered him a role, as a boxer. “Konchalovsky, during the movie just came up and said, ‘You be in movie. You fight Eric in movie,’” Trejo recalled. “And then he leaned over and kissed me on one cheek, kissed me on the other cheek, and walked away.”

