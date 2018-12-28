Diego Luna teams up with Disney for his own 'Star Wars' series

It seems everything Mexican actor Diego Luna touches is gold. His Netflix show, Narcos: Mexico, has been picked up for a second season. He’s also received a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. Not bad for a guy who started acting in telenovelas when he was just 8 years old. “We have a great tool in our hands,” Luna said during a red carpet interview. “We tell stories, and there’s so many stories these days that have to be told.”

Diego Luna at a launch party for Netflix's Narcos : Mexico

He’s told quite a few stories: Luna has been in more than 32 movies. One of his first roles was opposite his best pal, producing partner and fellow Mexican actor Gael García Bernal. The two teamed up for the 2001 film Y Tu Mamá También, directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal at the premiere of "Y Tu Mamá También."