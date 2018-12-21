Jennifer Lopez has one of the most powerful brands on the planet

She’s an actress, singer, activist. Producer. Fashion icon. Full-time fitspo. And, most important, a mom to her twins, Max and Emme. If there’s proof on Earth that a woman can have it all, it’s Jennifer Lopez.





For decades, she has dominated; take 2001, when she became the first artist to have a No. 1 movie and No. 1 album in the same week. The album was J.Lo and the movie was the rom-com favorite The Wedding Planner. She stormed through another wall when she became the first Latina actor to earn more than $1 million for a film. More bragging rights? She got to play Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the 1997 movie Selena. Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for the unforgettable role.

With more than 30 movies to her name, J.Lo is adding another feel-good flick to her resume: Second Act. She’s the star and producer. In the movie Lopez teams up with real-life bestie Leah Remini. “This is the romantic comedy where she kind of falls in love with her life,” Lopez told Yahoo Entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini at a photo call for Second Act. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) More

Besides an incredible acting career, Lopez has also been ruling the music charts for years. And now, the entrepreneur has added a makeup line to her growing empire. She’s teamed up with Inglot cosmetics for the Jennifer Lopez x Inglot collection. Fans can indulge in 70 products, from bronzers to highlighters to lipsticks. “A makeup line seemed like a natural progression, since people are always asking about the products I use,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. And that’s not all. The 49-year-old actress has revealed she’ll be launching a skin care line next year — and we can’t wait to get that J.Lo glow.





This year brought perhaps the biggest honor of all. Time magazine recognized her as one of its most influential people — not bad for a Fly Girl from the Bronx. “It has been a long journey for me. And so I’m very proud to stand in the shoes of, yes, I think I do deserve more,” she told the New York Times.

