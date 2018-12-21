Jennifer Lopez has one of the most powerful brands on the planet
She’s an actress, singer, activist. Producer. Fashion icon. Full-time fitspo. And, most important, a mom to her twins, Max and Emme. If there’s proof on Earth that a woman can have it all, it’s Jennifer Lopez.
For decades, she has dominated; take 2001, when she became the first artist to have a No. 1 movie and No. 1 album in the same week. The album was J.Lo and the movie was the rom-com favorite The Wedding Planner. She stormed through another wall when she became the first Latina actor to earn more than $1 million for a film. More bragging rights? She got to play Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the 1997 movie Selena. Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for the unforgettable role.
With more than 30 movies to her name, J.Lo is adding another feel-good flick to her resume: Second Act. She’s the star and producer. In the movie Lopez teams up with real-life bestie Leah Remini. “This is the romantic comedy where she kind of falls in love with her life,” Lopez told Yahoo Entertainment.
Besides an incredible acting career, Lopez has also been ruling the music charts for years. And now, the entrepreneur has added a makeup line to her growing empire. She’s teamed up with Inglot cosmetics for the Jennifer Lopez x Inglot collection. Fans can indulge in 70 products, from bronzers to highlighters to lipsticks. “A makeup line seemed like a natural progression, since people are always asking about the products I use,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. And that’s not all. The 49-year-old actress has revealed she’ll be launching a skin care line next year — and we can’t wait to get that J.Lo glow.
This year brought perhaps the biggest honor of all. Time magazine recognized her as one of its most influential people — not bad for a Fly Girl from the Bronx. “It has been a long journey for me. And so I’m very proud to stand in the shoes of, yes, I think I do deserve more,” she told the New York Times.
