Sharon Stone gives an update on her sister's health: 'Finally tested Covid negative today'

Sharon Stone’s younger sister, Kelly Stone Singer, and Kelly’s husband, Bruce Singer, have tested negative for COVID-19.
The Basic Instinct actress revealed Aug. 15 that the two had contracted the virus. At the time, Stone was angry with people who neglected to wear masks, because she blamed them for her sister’s diagnosis. She said that her sister, who already struggles with the autoimmune disease lupus, “does not have an immune system” and that they only place she had gone was the pharmacy. She pleaded with people to wear face coverings.
On Monday, Stone thanked those who backed her family. She had shared some information about Singer’s situation in Montana, where she and her husband live, regarding the testing procedure and how long it took to get results, as well as Stone’s own efforts to reach the governor, which she addressed in the update.
“Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy,” the Oscar nominee tweeted. “You were heard. & no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers.”
My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard. 🇺🇸👏🏻— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 31, 2020
& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers.
The 62-year-old star is one of the dozens of celebrities who’ve been directly affected by the coronavirus. Nationwide, more than 6 million people had been infected and more than 183,000 people total had died, as of Aug. 31.
For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.
How to maintain your physical and mental health during the pandemic
Taking care of a loved one with COVID-19? Here’s how to stay healthy
Q&A with Dr. Kavita Patel: How to keep your family safe and maintain your mental health
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Thandie Newton says it's 'very unusual' she's still getting roles: 'I'm a 47-year-old Black woman'
Trump's Madame Tussauds wax figure reminds visitors they must wear masks, even though the real president rarely wears them
Jamie Lee Curtis notes NBA protests are similar to plot in her 1987 movie: 'Dreams do come true'