Sharon Stone asks for prayers for sister who has COVID-19: 'One of you non-mask wearers did this'

Sharon Stone asked her fans to pray and wear a mask, as her sister Kelly is suffering from COVID-19. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Sharon Stone is asking her followers for their prayers following her sister’s hospitalization with COVID-19.

The Basic Instinct star, 62, took to social media late Saturday to share her passionate message, which explained that her sister, Kelly, is now confined to a hospital room to fight the disease, which she contracted even though “the only place she went was the pharmacy.”

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room,” wrote Stone, who showed a series of three photos of her sister’s hospital room. “One of you non-mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system.”

To make matters worse, obtaining a COVID-19 test where Kelly lives is even more complicated.

“There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, and then it’s five-day wait for results,” wrote Stone. “Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

In a follow-up post, Stone shared a photo of Kelly alongside her husband, Bruce, in happier times.

“Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce,” wrote Stone.

On her own Instagram page, Kelly Stone shared the same photo, adding that while she thought the pandemic wouldn’t reach them, she was wrong.

“This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought COVID wouldn’t and couldn’t find us,” she wrote. “No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath. You don’t want COVID.”

She also provided a video of herself in her hospital bed attempting to breathe with an oxygen cannula up her nose on Sunday.

“I beg you to know that this is real. I’m gasping for every breath, with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask. You never, ever, want to feel like this,” she told the camera, starting to cry. “I promise you, I only have love in my heart, and it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”

Kelly also posted a series of Instagram Stories depicting the scene at the hospital where she is currently being treated, as well as several shots of herself lying in her hospital bed.

“You don’t want to be here not being able to breathe,”she wrote, also thanking the hospital employees for their dedication. “Would you be scared? Or is this still a f*****g liberal hoax? I hope no one you love has to gasp for air.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

