Author of new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle book says duchess's differences 'made her an outcast'

It’s been just over seven months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the shock announcement that they’d be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family, news that was swiftly followed by speculation, reproaches, a move to California with year-old son Archie, and reports of a frosty fallout with their more staid Cambridge counterparts, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As royal correspondents, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have closely witnessed it all, and hope their new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, will help “put some of those tabloid tales and gossip to rest” and “rehumanize” a couple they feel have been misrepresented and turned into “caricatures.”

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment over video call, Scobie — who cut his teeth as a Windsors expert while covering the 2010 engagement of that other royal power couple, William and Kate — explains that he and co-author Durand received “no cooperation” from Harry and Meghan themselves. Still, their book is rife with intimate insider details sourced from close friends of the duke and duchess, as well as royal aides, colleagues from their charity work and others within their circle, and is thus sympathetic to the pair Scobie calls “a very laid-back, easygoing and compassionate couple who are very much engaged in the work that they do.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles on their wedding day on May 19, 2018, but a new book details their behind-the-scenes struggles with royal life. (Photo: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

His own experiences with the Sussexes are at odds with the “tabloid personas” and “vicious labels” they’ve been subjected to, he says, pointing to Meghan being mocked as “Duchess Difficult.”

“For all the things that made her different and should have been celebrated, they’re often weaponized against her,” the Harper’s Bazaar journalist says. “We saw certain sections of the tabloids leaning on some pretty unpleasant, sexist and racist stereotypes that we often see attached to powerful women or successful women of color. She was ‘too loud,’ she was ‘too demanding,’ ‘too difficult,’ ‘too ambitious’ — things that actually made her an incredible asset to the royal family.

