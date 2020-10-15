Sharon Stone says she posed nude for Playboy to land 'Basic Instinct' role: 'I knew what I had to do to get it'

Sharon Stone says she was very strategic in landing her most famous role as Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct.

Talking about her long-running Hollywood career and staying camera ready on the Drew Barrymore Show, the Ratched actress, 62, said, “I'm more of a logic and strategy person.”

View photos Sharon Stone says posing for Playboy was part of her "strategy" to land "Basic Instinct" role. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) More

Stone continued, “Even when I wanted Basic Instinct, I decided I was going to do a Playboy article,” which came out in July 1990, “specifically because I wanted to get this film.”

However, Stone admitted, “I didn't realize what would happen when I did the film,” which came out in 1992 and made her a forever sex symbol due to its famous leg-crossing scene.

“I did think it was the right part for me, and I knew what I had to do to get it,” she said. However, “I didn't have enough perspective to realize what was going to happen” — as she blew up into a megastar and went on to land parts in Casino, Silver and Catwoman as well as play the novelist again in 2006’s Basic Instinct 2.

View photos Sharon Stone's 1990 Playboy cover said, "She’s got Hollywood breathing heavy." The future Basic Instinct sex symbol had just appeared in Total Recall before landing this cover. (Photo: Playboy) More

That led to a conversation about her love life. Stone, a two-time divorcée, said, “I'm done dating. I’ve had it with dating.”

Pressed for why, she said, “Because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time, and I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids,” as a mom of three sons, “and my friends more.”

“I just feel like I don't need another kid,” Stone continued. “I don't want any insincerity and baloney and game playing. And I don't know how to say this in a way that's politically correct.”

Barrymore, who worked with Stone in 1984’s Irreconcilable Differences, urged Stone to share her unfiltered opinion — and Stone did.

“I don’t feel like men are at the same place that women are right now,” Stone said. “I just feel that the men I am meeting — I have really good men friends — but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships, that men and women are seemingly in different spots.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: