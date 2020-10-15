Sharon Stone says she posed nude for Playboy to land 'Basic Instinct' role: 'I knew what I had to do to get it'

Sharon Stone says she was very strategic in landing her most famous role as Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct.
Talking about her long-running Hollywood career and staying camera ready on the Drew Barrymore Show, the Ratched actress, 62, said, “I'm more of a logic and strategy person.”
Stone continued, “Even when I wanted Basic Instinct, I decided I was going to do a Playboy article,” which came out in July 1990, “specifically because I wanted to get this film.”
However, Stone admitted, “I didn't realize what would happen when I did the film,” which came out in 1992 and made her a forever sex symbol due to its famous leg-crossing scene.
“I did think it was the right part for me, and I knew what I had to do to get it,” she said. However, “I didn't have enough perspective to realize what was going to happen” — as she blew up into a megastar and went on to land parts in Casino, Silver and Catwoman as well as play the novelist again in 2006’s Basic Instinct 2.
That led to a conversation about her love life. Stone, a two-time divorcée, said, “I'm done dating. I’ve had it with dating.”
Pressed for why, she said, “Because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time, and I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids,” as a mom of three sons, “and my friends more.”
“I just feel like I don't need another kid,” Stone continued. “I don't want any insincerity and baloney and game playing. And I don't know how to say this in a way that's politically correct.”
Barrymore, who worked with Stone in 1984’s Irreconcilable Differences, urged Stone to share her unfiltered opinion — and Stone did.
“I don’t feel like men are at the same place that women are right now,” Stone said. “I just feel that the men I am meeting — I have really good men friends — but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships, that men and women are seemingly in different spots.”
