Sharon Osbourne praises Adele, doesn't believe when 'really big women' say they're 'happy in their body'

The ladies of The Talk tackled Adele's slimdown on Tuesday and whether it's fair that some women are affected by the singer's personal transformation. The Grammy winner has reportedly lost around 100 pounds, which was on display in a recent social media post. The picture sparked a debate online with Adele's former personal trainer coming to her defense, saying her weight loss journey "was never about getting super skinny," but "about getting her healthy."

Sharon Osbourne said while she hasn’t been affected by someone else’s weight, she did feel an "underlying connection" with "bigger women" when she was heavier.

"I never let it get to me, but I totally understand with Adele," she shared. "It was her time to lose weight, that's all, in her journey, in her life. She must have felt, 'You know what, I'm going try to lose some weight.' For whatever reason, health, I'm sure, and you know what, she looks absolutely fantastic. I'm happy for her, and everyone should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn't do it for anybody else but herself and so everybody should be happy for her."

Osbourne had gastric band surgery in 1999 which helped her lose 100 pounds. The television personality had the band removed in 2006.

"When I was 100 pounds overweight, I used to feel comfortable when I was with bigger women," she continued. "I must say that I felt like we had something in common. We never spoke about it, but there was this underlying connection that we had. I always felt that. But mine was a kind of shield. I loved it because every guy was my friend. I was never a threat to any woman. And I used to have the best time with guys, you know? 'Oh, bring Sharon along, she's good for a laugh...' that sort of thing. And I kept it as a shield."

Marie Osmond chimed in and said her mother's weight loss "did affect me."

"Because when I started to give up on myself, I believed that it was genetic," she shared. "I mean, I really did. But having children be concerned with my health and having me around in their lives got me to lose my weight, my 50 pounds. It motivated me and I'm sure that that's what probably is happening to Adele. Like you said, Sharon, you get to a certain place in life, and she wants to be there for her son. And she seems — she's doing it in a healthy way. So I'm excited for her.”

Sheryl Underwood added, "But I think there's something to be said about the voluptuous person who says they're confident, not just Adele, but if you look at other women who say I'm happy where I am, and then all of us who are voluptuous say yay! And then all the sudden you change or you evolve into something else, and people may have been betrayed."

"When really big women say they're really happy in their body, I don't believe them," Osbourne said.

"Are they really happy? You're right, Sharon," added Underwood.

"Because I was really, really big and I wasn't happy," Osbourne continued. "Sure, on the surface, ha, ha, but at night, in bed, alone, I was very unhappy."

