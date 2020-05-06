Adele celebrates 32nd birthday with first photo in months, thanks first responders amid coronavirus

Adele has been quiet on social media for quite some time, not posting to her Instagram since the 2019 holiday season. But for her birthday on Tuesday, the 32-year-old couldn’t help but share some love to those who wished her a happy birthday, in addition to those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” the singer captioned a photo of herself in a black dress while standing behind a floral wreath. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels.”

The photo is one of Adele solo, while she presumably is social distancing. However, that didn’t stop fans and friends around the world from sending well wishes for her special day.

“Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!” Rita Wilson commented, among others like Andy Cohen, Chrissy Teigen and Lil Nas X. But the social media account for Oprah Magazine took the birthday wishes one step further to suggest a gift to Adele’s fans. “Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!”

“You can’t just show up like this and say nothing! We need new music!” another commented.

The British singer-songwriter hasn’t put out an album since her 2015 release called 25, and apparently fans think 2020 is the year of new music. This wouldn’t come as a surprise after Adele mentioned a September 2020 release in footage captured at a friend’s wedding back in February. Still, she has yet to confirm any upcoming plans.

“2020 okay bye thanks,” she concluded her Instagram post.

