Sharon Osbourne's missing cat returns home as former 'Talk' co-hosts lend support

Elise Solé
·3 min read
Sharon Osbourne&#39;s former
Sharon Osbourne's former "Talk" co-hosts shared concern when her cat Momo went missing. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne's beloved cat Momo is safely home after a three-day disappearance during which she found surprising support from the co-hosts of The Talk.  

On Friday, Osbourne shared on Instagram that her Scottish Fold cat Momo had been missing for three days, asking that her Los Angeles neighbors be on the look-out for the black feline. "There will be a reward," wrote the 68-year-old former co-host of The Talk. "Praying my baby Momo is safe and ok. Please repost if you can & help me bring Momo home. She is chipped but does not wear a collar. She is VERY friendly & cuddly but not street smart. She is an indoor cat."   

Although in March, Osbourne left her long-time daytime series on bad terms – her defense of British television host Piers Morgan, who insulted Meghan Markle for her Oprah interview, triggered racist accusations — her former co-hosts were supportive. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

"Oh! I have a friend near the area too, I will alert her! So sorry Mrs!!" wrote Amanda Kloots. 

"Do not give up," wrote Carrie Ann Inaba. "My mom's cat was hiding from her for months and she was nearby…we eventually found her. Leave out food and water… and call out to her on evening walks." She added, "Sending you so much love… I’m so sorry…keep the faith." 

However, on Friday evening, Osbourne shared a joyful news: "Momo is back home! Thank you all for your kind words and advice, it meant the world to me!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.  

"Omg YAY!!!! So happy for you!" wrote Kloots. Added Inaba, "Yay!!!!!! That’s great news!!!!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

On April 16, Osbourne gave her first interview since her stormy exit from The Talk, telling HBO's Bill Maher that the incident left her feeling angry and hurt. "I've been called so many things in my life — I am so used to being called names — but a racist is one I will not take," she said during her appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

During a March 10 episode of The Talk, Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood got into it when Osbourne defended Morgan, who was dubious of Markle's claims that members of the monarchy made racist comments while she and Prince Harry were working royals. Osbourne faced immediate backlash, including from Underwood, who said her co-host and friend was being dismissive of Markle's experience. Although Osbourne apologized for her remarks, the show launched an investigation and went on hiatus, while Osbourne's former Talk co-hosts reportedly claimed she had made racist comments in separate incidents (Osbourne denied the claims). Osbourne left The Talk in late March, with parent company CBS stating that her behavior "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace." 

Last week, Osbourne told Maher that her former colleagues were simply "disgruntled ladies" and claimed that Prince Harry is "the poster boy" of white privilege. 

