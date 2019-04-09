Scarlett Johansson seeks police assistance after scary run-in with paparazzi

Scarlett Johansson is no newbie to handling paparazzi, but after a scary brush with some on Monday — while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! — she made a detour to the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station.

An LAPD spokesperson told the ABC affiliate in L.A. that Johansson was jostled by a crowd of cameramen outside the theater at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard. That is where she had taped an episode of the ABC late-night show with Avengers: Endgame co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd.

Scarlett Johansson arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 8. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The drama continued when she drove away, escorted by two other people. A police spokesperson told an NBC affiliate that Johansson said her car, in which she was a passenger, was then followed in a dangerous fashion by the paparazzi, making her feel unsafe. So they detoured to the police station, and she was escorted inside by her security detail.

Johansson was not injured, according to police, and ended up not filing a police report, simply wanting to alert them to the incident. She then made it home safely.

Scarlett on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

While a rep for the actress has not commented on the incident, she’s been a paparazzi target over the years, particularly during her marriage to Ryan Reynolds and her pregnancy with her 4-year-old daughter, Rose. There has also been interest around her current relationship with Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost.

In 2005, Johansson was in a car accident outside Disneyland while trying to elude paparazzi. She swerved to get rid of the chasing paparazzi, but ended up hitting another vehicle containing a woman and her two young daughters. No one was injured.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



