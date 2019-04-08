Alec Baldwin teases presidential run on Twitter: 'Beating Trump would be so easy'

Is Alec Baldwin hoping to go from playing President Trump on Saturday Night Live to actually sitting the Oval Office? The 61-year-old actor flirted with a possible presidential run on Twitter, although it’s unclear if he’s actually serious.

“If I ran for President, would you vote for me?” he asked his 1.1 million followers. “And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy.”

Baldwin quipped that these tweets will save him “millions in polling.”

These tweets save me millions in polling. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

Reaction to his messages were mixed. “Join the clown show and run,” encouraged one person.

“Only if your VP was Pete Buttigieg or Kamala Harris and you resigned first week in,” tweeted another user.

“I think you’re great, and I love your work, but the experiment is over … let’s get some experienced pros in there so that we can begin the long, hard job of unf***ing this country,” one person commented.

Another added, “Wow that’s actually brilliant.”

Of course, MAGA Twitter came out in full force taunting the actor.

@AlecBaldwin Spending your entire adult life in a fantasy world has taken its toll on your brain if you think you could win any election against @realDonaldTrump #MAGA #YouCouldntGetElectedDogCatcher — Rick Carlson (@RickCarlson50) April 8, 2019

Please! Do it!@POTUS thumping on #AlecBaldwin would make this the best Presidential election of my life! — ✝️🇦🅽🥉🅰️ 👢🇦👖🅴 (@Tamarockalane) April 8, 2019

@AlecBaldwin you couldn’t beat Trump if you were auditioning for the same acting part. You are a disgrace to this country, a disgrace to the acting profession and a disgarce to the Human race. — Garth & Nancy Jones (@IFHomes) April 8, 2019

So…#alecbaldwin expressed today he may run for President. I fully expect he will get as many voters as he had listeners of his failed radio talk show. “Hello? Is anyone out there”? — Inherit the Wind (@BackerGop) April 8, 2019

Alec Baldwin also said that Hillary Clinton would beat Trump so easily!

So, we have established he is an idiot and knows nothing and was completely wrong before! https://t.co/WLaXYKbCIi — Martin a Patriot (@pfiec) April 8, 2019

It’s no secret that Baldwin does not support Trump — and he had some choice words for the president’s supporters, too.

“There are people who no matter what you say, no matter what you do, they don’t necessarily like Trump,” Baldwin recently told Newsweek. “I’m firmly of the belief that there is an abundant people who are motivated to raise their hand [and say] that they’re in the Trump camp not of any appreciation for Trump’s leadership skills. Trump is someone who you’d have to be clinically insane to think that he was a qualified leader in this country. What they do is they hate Trump’s opposition. They hate liberal Hollywood.

“I’ll apply all of their labels: they hate liberal Hollywood, they hate East Coast elites, they hate the over-educated, whatever, however, you want to identify people that believe [they] are controlling the faith of the country,” he continued. “It’s more what they stand against than what they stand for. You can never change their minds and satisfy them.”

The feeling is mutual as President Trump is no fan of Baldwin’s, either.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

