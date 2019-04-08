Rosie O'Donnell: My 'biggest regret' is participating in 'The View' tell-all book

Rosie O’Donnell is having major second thoughts over her decision to participate in the juicy new tell-all about The View. The former co-host is now saying she agreed to talk to author Ramin Setoodeh for Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View” at her publicist’s urging.

“My biggest regret was ever sitting down with him for 20 minutes, and that’s exactly what I did to appease my publicist,” the 57-year-old told Us Weekly on Sunday.

She added, “But it’s my biggest regret.”

For only a 20-minute chat, O’Donnell certainly provided Setoodeh with lots of material. She called working with moderator Whoopi Goldberg the “worst experience.”

“Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally — while I was sitting there,” O’Donnell stated. “Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I’ve ever had on live television was interacting with her.”

O’Donnell also irked former co-star Elisabeth Hasselbeck with claims that the pair had a mutual crush on each other. “There was a little bit of a crush,” she stated. “But not that I wanted to kiss her. I wanted to support, raise, elevate her, like she was the freshman star shortstop and I was the captain of the team.”

Still, “I think there were underlying lesbian undertones on both parts,” O’Donnell said.

“I think this is something that will hurt her if you write it,” she continued, “[Elisabeth] was the MVP of a Division 1 softball team for two years that won the finals. There are not many, in my life, girls with such athletic talent on sports teams that are traditionally male that aren’t at least a little bit gay.”

Hasselbeck called the claims “disturbing” and “wrong.”

While O’Donnell may regret participating in the book, she hasn’t backtracked on any of the comments said. She also hasn’t stopped throwing some shade in the direction of those currently on the ABC show. On Monday, she retweeted a comment calling Meghan McCain “entitled.”

The face you make when the entitled 34 year old at the table tries to come tell u ur job is listening to her pic.twitter.com/OuYL5II014 — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) April 8, 2019

McCain and Joy Behar had a tense moment while discussing the exit of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

