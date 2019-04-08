Kacey Musgraves slammed for sitting during Reba McEntire's ACM performance: 'Not a good look'

Kacey Musgraves is facing backlash on Twitter after she was caught sitting during Reba McEntire‘s performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards. McEntire, who also served as host of the show on Sunday, performed her song “Freedom” and brought the star-studded crowd to their feet — minus Musgraves. At least, for the brief time that the camera panned to her. Country Twitter was not pleased.

“Kacey Musgraves staying seated for a Reba performance is sending me into a full moral spiral,” one person tweeted.

Many others agreed.

Seriously…what the hell is wrong with Kacey Musgraves. Reba’s performing and she acts like she’s watching someone pick up their dry cleaning. Have a little respect…at least for someone who paved the way for you. — Maggie E. (@maggs06) April 8, 2019

Was it me or did kacey musgraves looked bored when reba was slaying that stage like a true country music legend, everyone else was up, dancing and singing #ACMawards — Todd case (@Toddcase4) April 8, 2019

Kacey Musgraves sat down during Reba’s performance so I sat down and had no emotion when she won Album of the Year. — Chance WB Hurst 👁 (@ChanceWBHurst) April 8, 2019

I’m getting messy again and I know better cause her fans are gonna attack – but I needed Kacey to stand up for Reba’s performance like everyone else. It’s Reba. Not a good look. #ACMAwards — Rita Ballou (@rawhidevelvet) April 8, 2019

so are we just going to ignore the fact that kacey didn’t stand after reba’s performance? plus did anyone else notice the cold shoulder she gave chris stapleton….🤔 — Julie Comeaux (@J_Comeaux) April 8, 2019

Why did kacey look so bored and miserable during Reba ?? #ACMawards — Melanie ♣ (@meldiv75) April 8, 2019

I like Kelsie Ballerine much Better than Kacey Musgraves I don’t why she wasn’t nominated and not standing for Reba shes total trash.#ACMAwards — TracyBaileyLitton (@LittonTracy) April 8, 2019

Earlier in the show, the 64-year-old legend gave Musgraves a shout out during her opening monologue. McEntire threw some shade, but not towards the 30-year-old musician.

“Do you know it snowed in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago? Yeah, it was so cold, it froze us women out of Entertainer of the Year.” (All five nominees in that category were men with the award ultimately going to Keith Urban.) “But you know what? That didn’t bother Kacey Musgraves, because she’s been too busy carrying all her Grammys around.”

Musgraves, who took home Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys and ACMs, has yet to weigh on Twitter’s perceived beef, but we’re likely filing it under the “misunderstanding” category. Kaley Cuoco knows something about that.

The Big Bang Theory actress was slammed for not standing during Carol Burnett’s moving speech at the Golden Globes back in January. Cuoco fired back at critics saying she most certainly was standing. “You can better believe that I was standing and completely touched by her speech — a speech that I will never forget and that I will be able to tell my own children that I was in the room that day,” she later explained. “So, I don’t know what show you were watching to go and tell me that I didn’t stand for Carol Burnett and how disappointed you were in me. Well, you saw the wrong clip, because I was standing, and I will always stand for her.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.