Kaley Cuoco shoots down critics who claim she didn't stand for Carol Burnett at the Golden Globes: 'Not only was I standing, I was bawling'

Kaley Cuoco took time at the end of her whirlwind night at the Golden Globes to make a clarification.

“There’s one thing I want to address, which, again, I don’t normally do,” she said on Instagram Stories. “I was reading some comments about the evening, and I saw a bunch of people posting that I didn’t stand up during Carol Burnett’s speech. Are you crazy? Not only was I standing, I was bawling.”

The Big Bang Theory actress was referring to the part of the show in which Burnett was recognized with the inaugural Carol Burnett Award, which celebrates the highest level of achievement in television. The comedy legend gave a moving acceptance speech during the ceremony after Steve Carell officially presented it to her.

Cuoco said she was one of those in the audience hanging on the Annie star’s every word. “Carol Burnett is one of my favorite people, one of my comedic idols, one of my … I mean, one of the most iconic … paved the way for me as an actress and as a comedian.”

She continued: “You can better believe that I was standing and completely touched by her speech — a speech that I will never forget and that I will be able to tell my own children that I was in the room that day. And the words she spoke touched me to my core. So, I don’t know what show you were watching to go and tell me that I didn’t stand for Carol Burnett and how disappointed you were in me. Well, you saw the wrong clip, because I was standing, and I will always stand for her.”

Cuoco had more to say.

“She’s one of my favorite people and has truly, like I said, paved the way for my career and a bunch of silly women like me who get to mess around and make jokes on camera and make fun of themselves because of what Carol Burnett did,” she said. “So, don’t come at me. I know what I was doing, and I was standing. With that being said, it was a magical evening. I’m so grateful for my husband and my glam squad and that our jobs give us nights like this. So I’m ready to go to bed now and go to work tomorrow at The Big Bang.”

It’s worth noting that Cuoco was also in the room on another memorable night for Burnett, when CBS organized a 50th anniversary special for her namesake show that aired in December 2017.

