Savannah Guthrie undergoes 'one last' eye surgery after 2019 injury

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read
Savannah Guthrie has undergone yet another eye surgery, but she says it's the last.

The Today show co-host, 49, shared an update after her latest procedure to repair the eye she injured in 2019. She posted a black-and-white photo of herself sporting a clear eye cover to Instagram and wrote, "One last teeny tiny eye surgery and I’m back in business!!!"

The Today show's Instagram handle was among those to comment, posting, "Sending well wishes!" 

Guthrie's recovery has been a journey. In November 2019, the news anchor's son Charley, now 4, accidentally hit her in the right eye with a toy train. She briefly lost full vision in the eye and was diagnosed with a detached retina.

TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Monday, January 6, 2020 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie had another procedure to fix her right eye. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Guthrie initially tried laser procedures to heal her eye but ended up needing a more serious surgery the following month. While recovering from surgery, she had to rest face down and be completely immobile.

In June, she had cataract surgery, which had hoped would be the final phase of restoring her vision. She said it was necessary to correct a blurry spot that lingered since she had retinal detachment surgery.

Guthrie is also mom to daughter Vale, 6, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

