Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger Win at 2024 Olivier Awards

“Sunset Boulevard” dominated the 2024 Olivier Awards with seven wins, including best actor and actress in a musical for its leading duo Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger.

Jamie Lloyd won the Sir Peter Hall Award for best director and the show also won best musical revival. Jack Knowles won best lighting design; Alan Williams won for the outstanding musical contribution award for his musical supervision and musical direction; and Adam Fisher won best sound design.

The Olivier Awards for best actor and best actress went to Mark Gatiss for “The Motive And The Cue” and Sarah Snook for “The Picture Of Dorian Gray.”

Best new musical was won by “Operation Mincemeat” and Jak Malone won best actor in a supporting role In a musical for the show. Amy Trigg won best actress in a supporting role In a musical for “The Little Big Things.” The best revival award went to “Vanya” by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens. Arlene Phillips won the Gillian Lynne Award for best theater choreographer alongside James Cousins for “Guys & Dolls.”

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” won two awards: the Noël Coward Award for best new entertainment or comedy play and best set design by Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design.

“Sleepova” won the Unusual Rigging Award for outstanding achievement in affiliate theater and the TAIT Award for best new opera production went to “Innocence” by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House. Outstanding achievement in dance was won by Isabela Coracy for “NINA: By Whatever Means.” The award for best new dance production went to “La Ruta” by Gabriela Carrizo. Antonio Pappano won the outstanding achievement in opera award for his role as music director of the Royal Opera House. The best family show winner was “Dinosaur World Live” by Derek Bond.

Host Hannah Waddingham opened the ceremony with a performance of “Anything Goes.” The ceremony closed with a performance to mark its 60th anniversary. Written by James Graham with direction by Elin Schofield, the performance saw Joseph Fiennes reprise his role as Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” which won best new play.

