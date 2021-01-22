'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker didn't drink Cosmos during the show, but she'll take one now

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw was known for loving a certain cocktail almost as much as her Manolo Blahniks.

“To be honest, I really do love a Cosmopolitan,” Parker told Grub Street, the food blog of New York Magazine. “I don't know how to make them well, but I genuinely love them. Strangely enough, it didn’t happen until long after I stopped shooting the show and the movies.”

Parker starred in the HBO series for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004, and led the cast in two movies, released in 2008 and 2010. And the world tried to make her like the libation back then.

“I would be served them at restaurants, or people sent them over, and I was always very grateful,” Parker said. “But I didn’t really drink the cocktail until after we finished the show. I went to some place and had an exquisite one and then it started.”

The actress, producer and entrepreneur is quite the foodie. She’s even launched her own wine collaboration: Invivo X, SJP. Since the pandemic started last year, she’s missed dining out as much as anyone else. She and husband Matthew Broderick have limited themselves to “places that are super-close to home” in their beloved New York City. So they’re spending even more time cooking; He’s into perfecting his Bolognese, while she’s whipping up matzo ball soup.

“It’s a weird thing to talk about food right now. I’m not blind to how many people would love to be able to make matzo-ball soup. I can’t quite figure out how to talk about it,” said Parker, who is one of eight kids. I grew up very poor. Going to the grocery store with my mom was this huge thing. She was like splitting atoms when she bought groceries. When I see food lines in Texas that are all 12 hours long for a box of food, I’m just gutted by it.”

For SJP, having the money to fill her cupboards was a sign she was making it.

“From the time I was 18 and I was on my own, I was like, I can’t believe I can go to the grocery store and buy what I want. So I’ve always had this thing about food meaning success,” she said. “I can pay my bills; I can help people outside of my family who need it. I go to the grocery store and this, oh, this is success.”

Parker’s signature character — and her cosmos — will return to TV in the upcoming HBO Max series And Just Like That. The show will follow Carrie and her friends, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), navigating their lives in their 50s. Notably, Kim Cattrall won’t return as Samantha.

