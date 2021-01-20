Mindy Kaling's 3-year-old daughter watches inauguration of Kamala Harris in awe: 'It looks like mommy!'

Mindy Kaling is celebrating the presidential inauguration. (Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage)

Mindy Kaling captured what a lot of people were thinking on the first day of the new administration — led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — in a photograph of her daughter looking on in awe as Harris took the oath of office.

Harris, a former United States senator from California, is the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office. The new vice president is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

Kaling, who is Indian, photographed her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, engrossed in watching the inauguration ceremony on TV. The Locked Down star captioned the photo, “I was at work, but apparently she said: ‘Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.’ Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone.”

Kaling has long been a Harris supporter, and she’s previously noted the historical significance of Harris’ win. The two even spent some time cooking Indian food together and sat down (virtually) to talk about voting leading up to the presidential election in November.

Harris herself addressed her historic win during her victory speech in November.

“To the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before,” she said. “And we will applaud you every step of the way.”

