Sam Asghari says documentaries about fiancée Britney Spears have left a 'bad aftertaste'

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears's new fiancé, has said that several recent documentaries about the singer have "left bad aftertaste."

The actor and personal trainer made the comments on Instagram as he reacted to the upcoming release of the Netflix documentary film Britney Vs Spears — the latest in a run of films about the singer.

FX film Framing Britney Spears, which was released in February, lifted the lid on the controversial conservatorship arrangement which gave Spears's father full control of her life and career.

CNN followed this up with Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom, while the BBC released The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship in May.

"Past docs left bad aftertaste. I'm hopeful this one will be respectful," said Asghari in reference to the Netflix movie.

Sam Asghari said recent documentaries about Britney Spears haven't got everything right. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

He added: "I don't blame CNN, BBC or Netflix (which got me through lockdowns) for airing them because, as an actor, I tell other people's stories too.

"I question producers who made them 'just to shed light' without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being shed should go to #FreeBritney."

Spears has herself referred to many of the recent documentaries about her as "hypocritical."

The hashtag Asghari mentioned refers to a wide-ranging fan campaign to secure Spears's freedom from the conservatorship.

Supporters of Spears launched the campaign back in 2019, but have received renewed popularity and energy since the release of the numerous documentaries and the prominence of the star's legal battles to end the arrangement.

#FreeBritney campaigners have been fighting against the singer's conservatorship. (Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Jamie Spears — Britney's father — has reportedly agreed to step down as conservator, paving the way for the arrangement to be wound down.

The singer and her legal team have spoken of her desire for that to happen almost immediately, before the end of the year.

Spears's conservatorship was put into place in 2008 after the singer's very public struggles with mental health issues.

She has referred to the arrangement as "abusive" and has been embroiled in a lengthy legal fight with the hope of breaking free of the conservatorship in order to manage her own affairs.