Britney Spears wants conservatorship terminated this fall

#FreeBritney is really happening. Britney Spears wants her conservatorship terminated this fall. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Britney Spears wants her conservatorship over and done with this fall. But first? She wants her dad, Jamie Spears, out.

Ahead of the Sept. 29 hearing, the superstar's attorney Mathew S. Rosengart filed documents Wednesday, obtained by Variety, agreeing with Jamie that the conservatorship should end and without a psychiatric evaluation. He has a timeline for this, requesting that Judge Brenda Penny put a "termination plan" in motion to "completely and inevitably" end the legal arrangement this fall. Rosengart asked the court to set a hearing on terminating the conservatorship “at its soonest convenience."

He noted that Britney "fully consents" to the plan, so does the conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, who will continue working with the star.

However, Rosengart made it clear that his first order of business, expected to be addressed at next week's hearing, is removing Jamie as conservator of Britney's estate. He wants Jamie — who has controlled Britney's finances and life for the last 13 years — replaced on Sept. 29. He wants someone who could handle the job on a "temporary, short-term" basis to take over as the conservatorship winds down in the next few months.

Rosengart, who previously accused Jamie of mismanaging the star's fortune, also noted that Britney is newly engaged to Sam Asghari and needs a prenuptial agreement prior to marrying. That is something that requires the involvement of the conservator, and seeing as father and daughter are long-estranged, with Britney alleging conservatorship abuse, Jamie should have no involvement with that.

Rosengart said he will officially file to end the conservatorship once Jamie is gone from the picture.

After the filing was made public, Rosengart released a statement, which was shared on social media, in which he maintains Jamie should be investigated for his role in the conservatorship.

And finally, #BritneySpears attorney, Mathew Rosengart, states he will continue to investigate "financial" and "other abusive conduct" by Jamie Spears.



Full statement from Rosengart in THREAD below... — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) September 22, 2021

Jamie has agreed to step down from his role pending the approval of expenditures he made with Britney's money. Part of that is more than $1 million in attorneys’ fees he spent fighting his removal as conservator. Within that was $541,000 for non-legal “media matters” — which involved Jamie's legal team doing press on his behalf to rehabilitate his image in the wake of the #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie has denied wrongdoing and said he's always acting in Britney's best interests.