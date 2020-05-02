Salma Hayek is making a 'smoothie slash cocktail' that will 'get you happy' during lockdown

Salma Hayek is mixing a “smoothie slash cocktail” during lockdown and she’s sharing the recipe with fans.

The 53-year-old stunner shared steps for making the citrusy beverage on Instagram Saturday, emphasizing its nutritional benefits. “We’re going to make a smoothie slash cocktail that is packed with Vitamin C,” she said on IGTV while standing at a blender in her kitchen. “And it’s super refreshing and delicious.”

She dropped a few pieces of kiwi (the equivalent of two or three fruits) into a canister, followed by mint leaves and ginger, both of which Hayek noted help with digestion. Next, she added handfuls of ice, sparkling water and heaps of calorie-free Stevia sweetener.

Then, agave-powered Salvación Mezcal, a brand the actress has been promoting on social media, which she says, has properties “to get you happy or relaxed.” After blending, Hayek took a swig. “Mmm,” she said. “Stay safe, stay healthy and stay happy.”

In her caption, Hayek wrote, “I forgot to include lemon...a very important ingredient...” and the hashtag #quarantine.”

A fun blooper reel features Hayek forgetting her lines, struggling to open the blender, searching for mineral water and worrying about finding more alcohol during quarantine.

Hayek’s “quarantini” follows that of Ina Garten, a.k.a., the Barefoot Contessa, who in April, debuted her recipe for a shockingly-oversized cosmopolitan in an Instagram video captioned, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!” And in late April, Stanley Tucci shared his Negroni recipe with Campari, sweet vermouth and gin on Instagram, receiving praise from Chris Evans who called him “absolute gem.”

