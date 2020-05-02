Hillary Clinton shares makeup-free photo wearing 'Vote' face mask, 'the must-have accessory for spring'

Hillary Clinton has two pieces of advice for America: Wear a mask and vote.

The former secretary of state shared her message on Instagram and Twitter Saturday with a makeup-free photo of herself sporting a black sweater with her arms folded against her chest. She wore a mask that read “VOTE” in white letters.

“No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem,” Clinton, 72, captioned the shot. ⁣”I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.⁣ I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren.” Clinton used the hashtag #MaskingForAFriend.

On Tuesday, Clinton endorsed presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden during a virtual town hall on women and COVID-19, saying the coronavirus pandemic is why a leader who values “facts over fiction” is crucial.

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” said Clinton. “Just think of what a difference it would make right now, if we had a president who not only listened to the science, with facts over fiction, but brought us together. Show the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president, and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life.”

Clinton continued, “Think of what it would mean, if we had a real president — not just somebody who plays one on TV — but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he's responsible for leading during this crisis.”

The former first lady made headlines this year, but it had nothing to do with vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Instead, it was due to her revealing 4-part Hulu documentary Hillary, in which she discussed intimate details of her life, ranging from her role as grandmother to Chelsea Clinton’s three children to her marriage to Bill Clinton and his presidential affair with Monica Lewinsky.

But deciding to open up about those challenging times was no easy task."Once I decided that the film would be about more than a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign, I had to accept the fact it was going to be about my life," Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter, as Yahoo previously reported.

