Prince William and Kate Middleton 'delighted' as royals congratulate Meghan and Harry on birth of baby Lili

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby girl. (Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Despite rumors of a royal rift, other members of Britain's royal family are celebrating the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child. Daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4, the couple announced on Sunday.

Lili's uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, posted a photo from Meghan and Harry's pregnancy announcement, which shows them posing with 2-year-old son Archie.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have three children of their own, wrote. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

The birth — whose name is a tribute to great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and late grandmother Princess Diana — was also acknowledged by Buckingham Palace, with a spokesperson confirming that "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The official Royal Family Instagram account shared its own celebratory post.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!" reads the caption accompanying a shot of Meghan and Harry on their 2018 wedding day. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

The post notes that the baby girl is the queen's 11th great-grandchild.

And she's the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles, who Harry revealed in the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey this March has stopped taking his younger son's calls. Nonetheless, the Instagram account for Clarence House posted well wishes on behalf of Charles and wife Camilla.

"Wishing them all well at this time," it read.

Harry reunited with his family in April for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, where he was seen speaking with his brother and sister-in-law.

