Meghan Markle gives birth to daughter — and her name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

It's a girl! Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child with husband Prince Harry, a baby girl the couple have named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, or "Lili" for short. The name is a nod to both the baby's paternal grandmother, the late Princess Diana, and paternal great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who went by the childhood nickname "Lilibet" among her close family members.

Meghan Markle, pictured in 2019, has given birth to daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana. (Photo: Michele Spatari / AFP)

The baby news was announced on the website for Meghan and Harry's Archewell foundation. According to a statement Lili was born in Santa Barbara on June 4.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement posted to the site reads. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The statement also includes a message from the proud parents, who will both take parental leave.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they say. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

In lieu of baby gifts, the couple have encouraged well-wishers to support a handful of organziations working with girls and women: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED and Myna Mahila Foundation.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: