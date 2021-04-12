Prince William and Prince Harry share tributes to Prince Philip

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
Left to right: The Duke of Edinburgh speaks to Prince William and Prince Harry at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy after The Sovereign&#39;s Parade that marked the completion of Prince Harry&#39;s Officer training. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince Philip, left, is seen here speaking to Prince William and Prince Harry at the completion of Prince Harry's Officer training in 2006. (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry have released separate, personal tributes to Prince Philip.

The brothers, who have been dealing with a longtime rift, both shared memories of the off-duty time they shared with their grandfather, who died Friday at age 99. William called the Queen's husband of 73 years an "extraordinary man" with a "mischievous sense of humor"— and said he was glad his own family — wife Kate Middleton and kids George, Charlotte and Louis — got to spend quality time with him. Harry also shared a heartfelt message, showing the Duke of Edinburgh's private side as a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right 'til the end."

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William, 38, began his tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, which included an image of Philip taking great-grandson George on a carriage ride.

He went on to say he feels "lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days," as Philip reportedly made the point to spend extra time with William and Harry after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

William called himself "grateful" that "my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor."

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge kisses his grandfather Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh goodbye after he opened the new East Anglian Air Ambulance base at Cambridge Airport on July 13, 2016 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William giving his grandfather a hug and kiss on the cheek in 2016. (Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

William — who is second in the line of succession to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles — ended his message by saying, "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.

Harry, 36, flew back to the U.K. for Philip's funeral, which takes place Saturday. He's been staying at Frogmore Cottage — where and his wife, Meghan Markle, lived with son Archie prior to stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving to California — and released this statement from there. 

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," he wrote. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next." (See: Prince Philip was 'gaffe-prone': The offensive things he said during royal life.)

He wrote that while Philip will be remembered as "the longest reigning consort to the Monarch" as well as a "decorated serviceman," prince and duke, to him, "He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right 'til the end."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Prince Harry, Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the atmosphere during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 31, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Prince Phillip and Prince William at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. (Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Harry said he could go on, but "I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'"

He ended by thanking Philip for being himself, and saying, "Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

While Harry arrived in the U.K. over the weekend., his first visit since his controversial move, the pregnant Markle will remain in the States per doctor's recommendation and not attend the funeral.

(Front L-R) Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge share a light moment as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen&#39;s official birthday in central London, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY ROYALS)
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton share a light moment together in 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

It's unclear if Harry has reunited with his family yet in the U.K., as his move caused a rift with his father and brother. In his Oprah Winfrey interview on CBS, Harry indicated an estrangement with them. Harry later told Gayle King he did speak to them after the tell-all interview, but "those conversations were not productive," she said.

Over the weekend, Charles honored his "dear papa" in an emotional speech.

Philip's funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday, and will be televised.

