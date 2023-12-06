The Rolling Stones 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour: Where to Get Tickets for Less Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road for the Stones 2024 tour supporting their new album, Hackney Diamonds. The band will perform in 16 cities including Las Vegas, Houston, Seattle, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. The 16-date tour launches in Houston on April 28, 2024 and ends in Santa Clara, Calif. on July 17, 2024.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale on Nov. 29 and general admission passes went on sale on Dec. 1. Per to the Stones’ Instagram account, “A limited number of tickets will be sold at $39.50 plus service charges.”

How much are the cheapest tickets to the tour? From what we’ve found online, the cheapest tickets are priced as low $68+ at SeatGeek. Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats and StubHub’s prices start at approximately $78-$153 for the cheapest seats.

Some of the higher priced, general admission tickets will cost you around $300-$450. VIP tickets are priced at around $799 and up for standing room passes and upwards of $5,000-$7,000 for select dates. Vivid Seats offers ticketing deals available for select cities such as Philadelphia, Vancouver, Inglewood, Calif. and Foxborough, Mass. Want more deals? You can save $10 off $250+ at SeatGeek with code: BILLBOARD10 (offer valid on first purchase only).

Scheduled shows in Vancouver and the New Orleans Jazz fest are some of the faster selling tickets so if you’re interested in scoring passes, it’s best to act fast.

In honor of the tour, The Rolling Stones dropped a merch collection on Amazon comprised of T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops and more. Shop tour merch here.

