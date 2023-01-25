Riley Keough shares last photo with mom Lisa Marie Presley: 'Grateful'

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring three generations of Presley's on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Riley Keough is "grateful" to have a photo from the last time she saw her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. In the snapshot, which appears to be taken four days prior to the singer's shocking death, Keough and Lisa Marie shared a quiet moment together at a party marking what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," Keough wrote on Tuesday, thanking actress Georgie Flores for taking the picture.

The photo is seemingly from the Jan. 8 bash at Graceland that honored not only Elvis's birthday, but Elvis director Baz Luhrmann and star Austin Butler ahead of the Golden Globes. Lisa Marie's last public appearance came two days later as she attended the awards show alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley.

On Jan. 12, Lisa Marie — Elvis's only child — died after suffering cardiac arrest. The medical examiner has yet to make an official ruling on the cause of death. She was laid to rest and honored during a public memorial service on Sunday. Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, attended the funeral at Graceland. Smith-Petersen, a stuntman who married the actress in 2015, gave a speech on behalf of his wife.

"I'm eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world. ... I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember the way you would cuddle me ... and the way you smelled," Smith-Petersen read. He also shared publicly for the first time that Lisa Marie became a grandmother before her death.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen read aloud. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

Story continues

A rep for the actress confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Keough and Smith-Petersen welcomed a daughter in 2022, but further details — like the little girl's name — were not disclosed.

MORE: Austin Butler opens up about "bittersweet" Oscar nomination