Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death deferred amid ongoing investigation

388
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Lisa Marie Presley, here in 2015, died after going into cardiac arrest but an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Lisa Marie Presley, here in 2015, died after going into cardiac arrest but an official cause of death has yet to be determined. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death is unknown, almost one week after her sudden passing. An autopsy was completed on the singer-songwriter, who died last Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. However the Los Angeles County Coroner ordered more tests before making a determination.

"Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani tells Yahoo Entertainment.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, was pronounced dead on Jan. 12 at West Hills hospital at 5:08 p.m. PT. She was two weeks away from her 55th birthday.

Ardalani will not comment on what specific tests are being run as she tells Yahoo it's "an ongoing death investigation."

Yahoo reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for a status on the investigation, but did not immediately receive a response.

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta said there are a number of reasons for the deferral, as a person's medical history may be examined.

"There are things on an initial autopsy, trauma, stroke, significant infections, blood clots, pulmonary embolism," he said. "If you see those and they’re obvious within the initial physical autopsy, they may come back with a cause of death. But there are things that are deferred."

Funeral preparations are underway at Graceland, Elvis's iconic estate in Memphis, Tennessee, which is where Lisa Marie will be laid to rest. A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled to take place on the front lawn on Sunday. Lisa Marie will be buried next to her beloved son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Her burial spot was being excavated earlier on Wednesday, which will be across from her famous father, according to TMZ. Elvis died of a heart attack at Graceland in 1977.

Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas-Agoura Hills neighborhood, just two days following her high-profile appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. A housekeeper made a frantic 911 call after finding the singer unresponsive. The New York Post obtained audio of the call, which ends with a man, believed to be Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, taking over to speak with the operator.

Last week, TMZ reported that Danny performed CPR on Lisa Marie until paramedics arrived. She apparently regained a pulse at the scene before she was transported to the hospital and placed on life support. Danny and Lisa Marie, who divorced in 1994, were very close. Aside from Ben, they shared 33-year-old daughter, actress Riley Keough. Lisa Marie went on to have two more children, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, with fourth husband Michael Lockwood. All three kids will inherit Graceland following their mom's unexpected death.

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley's daughters to get Graceland

Recommended Stories

  • Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland

    A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley. (Jan. 17)

  • Lisa Marie Presley’s Official Cause of Death Deferred by Coroner 1 Week After Death, Additional Tests Requested

    Nearly one week after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54, an official cause of death has yet to be determined. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, more tests will be conducted in order to identify the circumstances of the songwriter's death. "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred," Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN on Wednesday, January 18. Ardalani explained that "deferred" indicates that final conclusions were not drawn after the initial autopsy. "The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," she noted. "Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination." Lisa Marie Presley David Thompson/Shutterstock Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, January 12, that Presley was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest. She received CPR at her home in Calabasas, California, before being transferred to a nearby medical facility for continued treatment. Hours later, Priscilla Presley announced her daughter's death. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement on Thursday. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." TMZ previously reported that Lisa Marie was put on life support upon being admitted to the hospital. Her family allegedly signed a do not resuscitate order before she suffered a second cardiac arrest. Ahead of her hospitalization, the "Lights Out" artist's housekeeper contacted 911. According to the call — which was obtained by the New York Post on Tuesday, January 17 — the employee and an unidentified man frantically updated the operator on Lisa Marie's condition. Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley pose with their second child. AP/Shutterstock The male caller — believed to be the musician's ex-husband Danny Keough — assured the operator that paramedics would be able to reach the home. "There's a security gate in the neighborhood, but they'll just let them through," he said. Lisa Marie was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, who split in 1972 when Lisa Marie was 4 years old. The exes finalized their divorce in 1973 before the "Jailhouse Rock" crooner died at age 42 in 1977. A public memorial has been planned for the Tennessee native at the family's Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The service is set to take place on January 22, and fans were urged to donate to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in lieu of sending flowers. After news broke of Lisa Marie's death, tributes flooded social media from her loved ones and famous friends. She is survived by daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with Danny, 58. The former couple were also the parents of son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Along with Riley, 33, Lisa Marie leaves behind twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

  • Biden calls in Ghostburger order, leaves employee speechless

    Brittany Spaddy has never seen "The American President," the 1995 rom-com written by Aaron Sorkin, but she basically lived out one of the film's most memorable scenes, the one in which a flower shop employee collapses when the president of the United States walks in and tries to order roses. Spaddy was called into work at Ghostburger on Tuesday, her day off, ostensibly because a VIP was coming to the D.C. burger joint and the place would need extra employees to handle the crowd. But the real age

  • Paris Hilton’s 10th Grade Yearbook Photo Proves That the '00s Were a Different Time for Beauty

    High School yearbook pictures can be a hit or miss, but for Paris Hilton, the material has always...

  • Vince Vaughn and Wife Kyla Weber Bring Their 2 Children to Los Angeles Lakers Game in Rare Outing

    Swish! Vince Vaughn and his wife, Kyla Weber, made a rare public appearance with their two kids as the family attended the Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday, January 16. The Wedding Crashers star, 52, watched the Lakers play against the Houston Rockets inside the Crypto.com Arena. Vaughn and Weber, 43, were all smiles in photos obtained

  • Amanda Kloots says she was criticized for working out after her mother-in-law's death

    The "Dancing With the Stars" alum penned a message about how people deal with grief in different ways — and why it's not our place to judge someone's process.

  • Whoopi Goldberg addresses The View heckler who called her an 'old broad' on live TV

    "Did you just call me an old broad?"

  • Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher

    When a 6-year-old shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in this shipbuilding city near Virginia’s coast, the community reacted with collective shock. During a three-hour school board meeting dedicated solely to public comment, Newport News teachers and parents said students who assaulted classmates and staff were routinely allowed to stay in the classroom with few consequences. “Every day in every one of our schools, teachers, students and other staff members are being hurt,” high school librarian Nicole Cooke told the board.

  • The best-case scenario for the economy has become more plausible

    History suggests it's tough to tame inflation without causing unemployment to spike, but positive recent trends have raised hope that a "soft landing" may be possible.

  • Cardi B Breaks Her Silence On Offset‘s Rumored Affair With Saweetie

    "I know what’s going on in my house.”