Lisa Marie Presley's daughters to inherit Graceland, public memorial service set at Elvis's estate

Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Lockwood are honored in Hollywood. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held at Graceland, the singer's final resting place, on Sunday. The news comes as Yahoo Entertainment can confirm Elvis Presley's iconic estate in Tennessee will go to her three surviving daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," a rep for Keough tells Yahoo, noting the service will take place on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22. "In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation."

The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation offers support to various organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area near Graceland.

Elvis purchased the 500-acre farm in 1957 when he was just 22 years old. It's where he died in 1977. Lisa Marie, the legendary star's only child, became the sole heir to the property when she turned 25. A representative for Graceland tells Yahoo that Riley, Harper and Finley will inherit the estate.

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland "next to her beloved son Ben," who died by suicide in 2020. She quietly sold her Calabasas, Calif. mansion where he passed away months after the tragedy as she reportedly "could not step foot inside the home." The singer-songwriter dealt with "suffocating and bottomless" pain after Ben's death, and now, her daughters are struggling with similar grief.

According to TMZ, the twins have spent a lot of time at matriarch Priscilla Presley's house in Los Angeles as they reportedly do not want to return to home, which is where Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest. Riley has reportedly been there as well as the family leans on each other for support. (A rep for the family did not respond to Yahoo's request for comment.)

Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest at her residence in Agoura Hills/Calabasas area on Jan. 12. Hours later, Priscilla confirmed "the devastating news" of her daughter's death.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla shared. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

