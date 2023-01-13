Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, next to 'her beloved son'

Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road on May 7, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland.

Her daughter Riley Keough's rep confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that the singer and only child of Elvis Presley's final resting place will be at her late father's estate in Memphis, Tenn. The site is "next to her beloved son Ben," who died in 2020.

Ben was Benjamin Keough, the son of Presley and Danny Keough, her husband from 1988 to 1994. Ben died by suicide when he was 27.

Presley died Thursday at 54 — she would have been 55 on Feb. 1 — after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Her mother Priscilla Presley gave the statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

In addition to Riley and Ben, Presley had twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008 with her then-husband Michael Lockwood.

At the same time burial plans were announced, fans of the singer gathered at the gates of Graceland to pay tribute to her. The property, which has been designated a National Historic Landmark, welcomes more than 500,000 visitors a year, and it's touted as one of the five most visited home tours in the United States.

The sprawling estate — 13.8 acres when Elvis purchased it in 1957—is also the location of several other graves, including those of Elvis himself, his parents Gladys and Vernon Presley, and his paternal grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

Lisa Marie actually inherited the mansion and the original grounds of Graceland when she turned 25 in 1993.