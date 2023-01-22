Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, welcomed a daughter last year

Riley Keough welcomed a baby girl in 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson)

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed a daughter in 2022, a rep for the actress has confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment.

The couple's baby news was first revealed at a public memorial service at Graceland for the actress's late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Sunday. During the service honoring Presley, who died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after going into cardiac arrest, Smith-Petersen referenced the couple's daughter while giving a speech on behalf of Keough.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen, a stuntman who married the Girlfriend Experience star in 2015, said as he read a statement written by his wife. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

A representative for Keough, 33, confirmed the baby news to Yahoo and other outlets, though further details about the birth or the little girl's name were not disclosed.

Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen were married in 2015. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

In addition to being the first child for Keough and Smith-Petersen, who met while filming 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, the baby is also the first great-grandchild for the late Elvis Presley. Born to Lisa Marie Presley and her first husband, Danny Keough, nearly 12 years after the music legend's death, the Zola actress is the oldest of four grandchildren for Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Following the death of her mother and younger brother Benjamin in 2020, Keough is due to inherit Presley's Graceland estate alongside her half-sisters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

On Friday, Keough paid tribute to her mother, sharing a photo from her childhood.