'Ghostbusters' actor Rick Moranis punched by a stranger in unprovoked attack in NYC

Rick Moranis — star of film franchises including Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk the Kids — was assaulted by a stranger in New York City on Thursday.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers announced a reward for information on his attacker, a man in a “I Love New York” sweatshirt, who was caught on surveillance cameras randomly punching the 67-year-old actor near his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. As Moranis was knocked to the ground, the unidentified man continued to casually walk down the street.

According to multiple local news reports, Moranis went to a hospital following the incident for pain in his right hip, head and back. After, he went to the 20th Precinct and reported the assault, reportedly saying his attacker hit him with a closed fist. Police released the surveillance video Friday showing the attack on the beloved Canadian actor, who is 5-foot-6.

Surveillance video released Friday by police shows Moranis dropping to the ground as the suspect calmly walks away. Tips are to be made to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Or on their website or via Twitter, @NYPDTips.