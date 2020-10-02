'Ghostbusters' actor Rick Moranis punched by a stranger in unprovoked attack in NYC

Rick Moranis — star of film franchises including Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk the Kids — was assaulted by a stranger in New York City on Thursday.
The NYPD Crime Stoppers announced a reward for information on his attacker, a man in a “I Love New York” sweatshirt, who was caught on surveillance cameras randomly punching the 67-year-old actor near his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. As Moranis was knocked to the ground, the unidentified man continued to casually walk down the street.
According to multiple local news reports, Moranis went to a hospital following the incident for pain in his right hip, head and back. After, he went to the 20th Precinct and reported the assault, reportedly saying his attacker hit him with a closed fist. Police released the surveillance video Friday showing the attack on the beloved Canadian actor, who is 5-foot-6.
Surveillance video released Friday by police shows Moranis dropping to the ground as the suspect calmly walks away. Tips are to be made to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Or on their website or via Twitter, @NYPDTips.
🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020
🚨Assault alert🚨. On October 1, 2020 at 0724hrs, Near W.70St and CPW, pictured male punched a 67 year old male knocking him to the ground and causing substantial pain / injury. any info call ☎️@NYPDDetectives 212-580-6414 or @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL. pic.twitter.com/T0donb0PpC— NYPD 20th Precinct (@NYPD20Pct) October 2, 2020
Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to a spokesperson for Moranis and will update this post when there is a response.
Needless to say, people have been upset about the news, including Captain America actor Chris Evans, who said his “blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”
My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020
Moranis, known for his comedic acting, has appeared in tons of hit movies beyond the Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk films, including Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs, Parenthood and The Flintstones.
His wife Ann Belsky died in 1991 and he stepped back from making films in the late ‘90s to focus on raising their children as a single parent. His last big film role was in 1997 in the direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. It was reported earlier this year that Moranis will be reprising the franchise alongside Josh Gad in a movie titled Shrunk. He also recently appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in a commercial for Mint Mobile.
The attack is reminiscent of a 2017 trend called the “knockout game,” in which an attacker or a group of attackers randomly assault a stranger on the street. This has happened at other times during the pandemic this year in NYC, notably when a 92-year-old woman was randomly attacked in June.
Crime, in general, has been up in NYC during the pandemic.
