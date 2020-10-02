    Alyssa Milano, James Woods among celebrities reacting to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Donald Trump and Melania Trump on stage after the first presidential debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland on Sept. 29. (Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP)

    Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and the first lady, Melania, “tested positive for COVID-19” — and celebrities, along with the rest of the world, have thoughts about it.

    In his Twitter post sharing his test results, Trump wrote, “We will get through this TOGETHER!” The first lady shared similar messaging.

    Their positive test results followed news that Trump’s White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive. The president traveled with Hicks several times this week on Air Force One, including to his debate against Joe Biden (along with Melania) and a rally the next day. It’s unclear how long Trump will quarantine with the White House physician saying, “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

    The reactions have been non-stop since the news broke very early Friday. World leaders have spoken out as well as Vice President Mike Pence, who — along with his wife, Karen — sent prayers to their “dear friends.”

    However, considering Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — admitting he downplayed the danger of COVID-19 to avoid “panic” and show “strength,” not wearing a mask and often criticizing people who do (like Biden at the debate this week), continuing to hold large rallies with unmasked supporters and passing along misinformation (regarding hydroxychloroquine and his “injecting” disinfect comment) — there’s been no shortage of commentary about the news. The U.S. has the most recorded COVID-19 deaths —more than 207,000 — than any other country under his leadership.

    The entertainment industry, not his biggest supporters though he was part of it before politics, has been reacting like the rest of the world. While some celebrities have been sympathetic, like Alyssa Milano, who had COVID-19 and has since been plagued by long-term ailments, and Rachel Maddow, others aren’t.

    Milano wrote that she “wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.”

    Rachel Maddow, a frequent critic of Trump on her cable show, asked that “if you pray, please pray for their speedy recovery” ... and for the recovery of “everyone infected, everywhere.”

    Mark Hamill says he hopes it’s a teachable moment as far as trusting medical experts.

    Ken Jeong, a physician before a comedic actor, stressed that people should wear masks and trust science.

    Many have resurfaced Trump’s past comments about the virus — especially back in February when he said “Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus” and it’s “their new hoax."

    People have also used Trump’s quote “It is what it is” while discussing the death toll in September. (“They are dying. That's true. And you — it is what it is,” he said. “But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it.”)

    Lakshmi also posted Trump’s remark about Biden at the debate. As well as an image of the jacket Melania wore to the border. In another, she called it “karma.”

    Here are some more, running the gamut:


    Of course, Trump supporters have his back. Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, wrote that the “strength of the entire country” is with the Trumps.

    James Woods offered his prayers to the president and first lady.

    Fox News’s Tomi Lahren says he’ll “defeat this just like you defeat everything else.”

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: