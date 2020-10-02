Alyssa Milano, James Woods among celebrities reacting to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump and Melania Trump on stage after the first presidential debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland on Sept. 29. (Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and the first lady, Melania, “tested positive for COVID-19” — and celebrities, along with the rest of the world, have thoughts about it.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

In his Twitter post sharing his test results, Trump wrote, “We will get through this TOGETHER!” The first lady shared similar messaging.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Their positive test results followed news that Trump’s White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive. The president traveled with Hicks several times this week on Air Force One, including to his debate against Joe Biden (along with Melania) and a rally the next day. It’s unclear how long Trump will quarantine with the White House physician saying, “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

The reactions have been non-stop since the news broke very early Friday. World leaders have spoken out as well as Vice President Mike Pence, who — along with his wife, Karen — sent prayers to their “dear friends.”

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

However, considering Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — admitting he downplayed the danger of COVID-19 to avoid “panic” and show “strength,” not wearing a mask and often criticizing people who do (like Biden at the debate this week), continuing to hold large rallies with unmasked supporters and passing along misinformation (regarding hydroxychloroquine and his “injecting” disinfect comment) — there’s been no shortage of commentary about the news. The U.S. has the most recorded COVID-19 deaths —more than 207,000 — than any other country under his leadership.

The entertainment industry, not his biggest supporters though he was part of it before politics, has been reacting like the rest of the world. While some celebrities have been sympathetic, like Alyssa Milano, who had COVID-19 and has since been plagued by long-term ailments, and Rachel Maddow, others aren’t.

Milano wrote that she “wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.”

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.



Please wear a mask.



❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

Rachel Maddow, a frequent critic of Trump on her cable show, asked that “if you pray, please pray for their speedy recovery” ... and for the recovery of “everyone infected, everywhere.”

God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere.



This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone.



We must get its spread under control. Enough. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020

Mark Hamill says he hopes it’s a teachable moment as far as trusting medical experts.

If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions. If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing & mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy https://t.co/uh0Y5FF4A7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2020

Ken Jeong, a physician before a comedic actor, stressed that people should wear masks and trust science.

DON'T DENY THE SCIENCE!!!!!!! — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 2, 2020

Many have resurfaced Trump’s past comments about the virus — especially back in February when he said “Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus” and it’s “their new hoax."