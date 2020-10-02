Alyssa Milano, James Woods among celebrities reacting to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and the first lady, Melania, “tested positive for COVID-19” — and celebrities, along with the rest of the world, have thoughts about it.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
In his Twitter post sharing his test results, Trump wrote, “We will get through this TOGETHER!” The first lady shared similar messaging.
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
Their positive test results followed news that Trump’s White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive. The president traveled with Hicks several times this week on Air Force One, including to his debate against Joe Biden (along with Melania) and a rally the next day. It’s unclear how long Trump will quarantine with the White House physician saying, “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”
The reactions have been non-stop since the news broke very early Friday. World leaders have spoken out as well as Vice President Mike Pence, who — along with his wife, Karen — sent prayers to their “dear friends.”
Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020
However, considering Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — admitting he downplayed the danger of COVID-19 to avoid “panic” and show “strength,” not wearing a mask and often criticizing people who do (like Biden at the debate this week), continuing to hold large rallies with unmasked supporters and passing along misinformation (regarding hydroxychloroquine and his “injecting” disinfect comment) — there’s been no shortage of commentary about the news. The U.S. has the most recorded COVID-19 deaths —more than 207,000 — than any other country under his leadership.
The entertainment industry, not his biggest supporters though he was part of it before politics, has been reacting like the rest of the world. While some celebrities have been sympathetic, like Alyssa Milano, who had COVID-19 and has since been plagued by long-term ailments, and Rachel Maddow, others aren’t.
Milano wrote that she “wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.”
As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020
Please wear a mask.
❤️
Rachel Maddow, a frequent critic of Trump on her cable show, asked that “if you pray, please pray for their speedy recovery” ... and for the recovery of “everyone infected, everywhere.”
God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020
This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone.
We must get its spread under control. Enough.
Mark Hamill says he hopes it’s a teachable moment as far as trusting medical experts.
If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions. If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing & mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy https://t.co/uh0Y5FF4A7— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2020
Ken Jeong, a physician before a comedic actor, stressed that people should wear masks and trust science.
DON'T DENY THE SCIENCE!!!!!!!— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 2, 2020
WEAR A MASK. pic.twitter.com/7iNFNbsSz3— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 2, 2020
Many have resurfaced Trump’s past comments about the virus — especially back in February when he said “Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus” and it’s “their new hoax."
Is it still a “Democrat hoax?” Are you still going to mock people for wearing masks? Are you sorry for lying to the American people for months? I ask these b/c I assume you’ll get the best taxpayer funded gov’t healthcare avail + genuinely hope you recover. But you owe us answers https://t.co/cOvMX7eElq— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2020
But we were told this was a hoax.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 2, 2020
NEWS: POTUS CONFIRMS HE HAS THE HOAX— Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) October 2, 2020
But it’s a Democratic Hoax? How could this have happened?! And WHY did you get tested?! That’s what causes it!— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 2, 2020
One more question: Do you care about pre-existing conditions now?
Because YOU now have one.
One that YOU called deadly.
but... but... i thought it was a hoax, donald? https://t.co/gB6BgodNsc— Dylan Minnette (@dylanminnette) October 2, 2020
but...why would you get tested for the hoax when you’ve said many times that is what causes the hoax? that was your first mistake !!! i just can’t believe the democrats would do this to you. them and all their irresponsible hoaxes.— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) October 2, 2020
People have also used Trump’s quote “It is what it is” while discussing the death toll in September. (“They are dying. That's true. And you — it is what it is,” he said. “But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it.”)
"It is what it is." - Trump— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2020
“it is what it is” https://t.co/FdInBRBQbE— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 2, 2020
Lakshmi also posted Trump’s remark about Biden at the debate. As well as an image of the jacket Melania wore to the border. In another, she called it “karma.”
"I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask!" - Trump referring to Biden— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2020
2 days later: pic.twitter.com/lexSlqgvCN
Just gonna leave this here... pic.twitter.com/I2amIMlXEb— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2020
Karma https://t.co/uZ1ytkR0By— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2020
Here are some more, running the gamut:
Does anyone know why @Mike_Pence is running around in circles, throwing little pieces of Wonder bread in the air?— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2020
OH. MY. GOD.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2020
Wowowowowwowowowowowwow!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rkO2CywmuI— Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) October 2, 2020
They will have access to every medical support and intervention imaginable. I just hope I don’t have to hear later “it’s just a bad flu”.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 2, 2020
Of course Trump didn’t know he had covid he never had taste in the first place?— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 2, 2020
PROTECT BIDEN— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 2, 2020
Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically.— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020
Of course, Trump supporters have his back. Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, wrote that the “strength of the entire country” is with the Trumps.
The strength of the entire country is with President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 2, 2020
America stands united.
Our country stands strong.
Your President will continue to put the People first!
James Woods offered his prayers to the president and first lady.
In my 73 years on this earth I have never witnessed a man and his family be put to the test like this President and First Lady have been. God challenges those who are needed most. While the Left is no doubt sniggering with glee, we patriots pray for our @POTUS and our @FLOTUS. pic.twitter.com/I8ahcFjYHs— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 2, 2020
Fox News’s Tomi Lahren says he’ll “defeat this just like you defeat everything else.”
You’ll defeat this just like you defeat everything else! https://t.co/2NrfQXtcel— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 2, 2020
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: