Rapper Cupcakke reportedly hospitalized after posting suicidal message on social media

Rapper Cupcakke is reportedly under medical supervision at a hospital after posting suicidal messages on social media.

The Chicago, Ill. native, whose real name is Elizabeth Harris, tweeted Monday night that she was “about to commit suicide.” She shared the message on her Instagram, adding, “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me. I really appreciate it.”





Her friends, fans and fellow performers were obviously worried, with more than one person reaching out to Chicago P.D. for help.

According to BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, a Chicago Police spokesperson said Cupcakke was tracked down and taken to a hospital for a “mental evaluation” rather than injuries. A representative for Cupcakke has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s inquiry.

Cupcakke’s comedian friend Elijah Daniel was one of the people who saw her message online and reached out to the authorities. He then tweeted updates during the ordeal to keep people apprised of the situation.

UPDATE: Chicago Police got to Elizabeth’s place and she has been taken to a hospital. I don’t have any further information beyond that, but will update when i do. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019





Many celebrities also responded to the performer’s public plea, including comedienne Kathy Griffin and fellow rapper Iggy Azalea, who posted that she understood how “hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel.”

Sending love to @CupcakKe_rapper ❤️ I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel.

I hope you'll take some time with those that really know YOU best;

then when you're ready come back stronger than ever! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 8, 2019





No ma’am, not on our watch. Keep living. You got the stuff & we got your back❤️👏❤️ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 8, 2019





Popular with the LGBTQ community, Cupcakke is known for her sexually explicit songs, as well as ones about body positivity. But she’s gotten darker on songs like “Pedophile,” in which she sings about a 15-year-old who was abused by a man 10 years older. She told Dazed magazine in 2018 that she draws from her own painful experiences for her music.

“Being homeless, living in shelters, dealing with over-aged, older men that hit on me … all that is in the music,” she shared. “Because I’m not the only one who should know this. The world should know this. The world should know it, so that the next girl will know how to deal with it when the situation comes to her. I’m not the only one who has to deal with that situation; I know it’s many, many girls. Your voice is very powerful, and I try to use (mine) very wisely.”

Cupcakke self-released her fourth album, Eden, in November. She was scheduled to be touring in England this week.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

