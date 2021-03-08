  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip were not involved in discussion about Archie’s skin tone

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

All anyone is talking about today is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview — and Oprah Winfrey was on CBS This Morning on Monday to share additional clips and provide insight.

One of the most shocking reveals from Sunday's Oprah with Meghan and Harry was the couple's claim that when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, a senior member of the family expressed concern to Harry about how dark the child's skin may be due to Meghan being of mixed race. There has been non-stop speculation about who said it, and while Winfrey never got an answer, she ruled out two people.

(Photo: JOE PUGLIESE/HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBS)
(Photo: JOE PUGLIESE/HARPO PRODUCTIONS / CBS)

"He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure I knew — and if I had an opportunity to share it — that it was not his grandmother nor grandfather," Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip, "that were part of those conversations," Winfrey said, adding that she tried to get the answer on-camera and off.

In an unaired clip from the interview, Harry talked about how — after he and Meghan released their announcement they would be stepping back from their formal duties in January 2020 — he was to visit his grandmother, but the meeting was abruptly canceled.

"That announcement that we put out on the 8th of January in 2020, that was — the content of that was put in a letter to the institution, to my father, which was then shared at the end of December while we were in Canada," Harry said. "And to then get back on the 6th after my grandmother had said 'The moment you land, come up to [Sandringham]. Love to have a chat. Come for tea. Why don't you stay for dinner? It's going to be a long drive and you're going to be exhausted."

Meghan added, "She wanted us to stay the night."

However, when their plane landed, Harry got a message from his private secretary with a message from the Queen's private secretary saying they could no longer come.

"'The queen is busy. She's busy all week,'" he said the message said. "Do not come up here."

He called his grandmother directly that night and said he was considering coming anyway. However, "She said, 'I have something in my diary that I didn't know that I had.' I said, 'Well, what about the rest of the week?' She goes, 'Well that's busy now as well."

He said he didn't push further, "because I kind of knew what was going on," in that he was being kept away.

When Winfrey asked whether the queen gets to do what the queen wants to do, Harry said no, explaining, "When you're head of the firm, there is people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is some of that advice has been really bad."

Another previously unaired clip saw Harry saying racism "was a large part" of the reason they left the UK, now residing in Montecito, Calif. He recalled a conversation at a charity dinner for Sentebale when someone told him not to take on the media because "'they will destroy your life.'"

Harry recalled saying, "'Sorry, elaborate, what do you mean by that?' I knew. He said, 'Please understand the U.K. is very bigoted.' And I stopped and said, 'The U.K. is not bigoted. The U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?'

"He goes, 'No, the U.K. is bigoted.' And I said, 'I completely disagree.' But unfortunately, if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society."

Another unaired clip had Winfrey asking Harry if his family members reached out to him apologizing over how he and Meghan felt the need to leave the U.K.

“No, sadly not," he replied, "The feeling is that this was our decision, therefore the consequences are on us. And despite three years of asking for help and seeing, or visualizing how this might end — it was, I don't know, just — look, it's been really hard. Because I'm trying. I'm part of the system with them. I always have been."

When Harry talked about being in a toxic environment in the U.K., Winfrey asked whether his father, Prince Charles, would agree. Harry said, "No, I think he's had to make peace with it."

Asked if his brother, Prince William, wanted to leave the system, Harry said, "I can't speak for him," noting in the original interview that they have a wedge between them amidst all this.

Meghan — who spoke in Sunday's interview about having suicidal thoughts at the height of their troubles before leaving the U.K. — said she couldn't make peace with it herself and felt her situation was made worse by racism and endless scrutiny on social media.

"It was like the wild, wild west," Meghan said. "It was spread like wildfire. Plus my being American, it translated in a different way across the pond. So you had a noise level that was very different. But they can't see that it's different."

Meghan said, "I think the volume of what was coming in and the interest was greater because of social media, because of the fact that I was not just British, and that unfortunately, if members of his family say, 'Well, this is what's happened to all of us,' or if his — if they can compare what the experience that I went through was similar to what has been shared with us."

She added, "And if a member of his family will comfortably say we've all had to deal with things that are rude, rude and racist are not the same."

When Winfrey asked Prince Harry if he hoped his family would acknowledge that their treatment was different due to race, he replied, "It would make a huge difference. Like I said, there's a lot of people that have seen it for what it was… like it's talked about across the world. Yet the very people who don't want to see it or can't see it choose not to see it."

And yet another unaired clip had Meghan speaking about how she found out her father, Thomas Markle, was working with the tabloids. She detailed how he lied to her when she asked if had sold his story. She also spoke about half-sister Samantha Markle's upcoming tell-all book.

"I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me," Meghan said. "This is a very different situation than my dad. Betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with."

She said she "grew up as an only child," from Thomas's marriage to her mom, Doria Ragland. She said she hasn't seen Thomas's daughter Samantha in 18 or 19 years and then 10 more years before that.

Meghan said Samantha "changed her last name back to Markle" when Meghan and Harry started dating. "I think that says a lot," Meghan said.

Winfrey — who has been getting kudos for the interview — said it was hard to trim down their three hour and 20 minute discussion to the one hour and 25 minutes that aired. She said she tried to focus on what she felt people wanted to know about most, which is why the couple left the U.K. in the first place. Meghan and Harry made many other jaw-dropping revelations, including the one about the senior family member discussing the skin tone of their then-unborn child.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan Leads Anti-Meghan Markle U.K. Reaction, as Public Opinion Sharply Divides

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPublic opinion sharply polarized in the United Kingdom on Monday as the smoke cleared after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.On one side were those who argued Meghan and Harry’s interview was a self-indulgent tirade of unsubstantiated allegations aimed at undermining the monarchy and enhancing their own profiles. On the other stood what appeared to be a stunned, shocked and disbelieving majority, appalled at the treatment Meghan said she had endured. Nowhere was the national psychodrama clearer than on Britain’s breakfast chat show, Good Morning Britain, anchored by Meghan troll-in-chief, Piers Morgan, who led the charge for those arguing that the interview was a “disgusting slur” on the royal family.As he did so, his aghast-looking co-presenter Susanna Reid made it clear this wasn’t happening unchallenged on her watch; she angrily accused Morgan of talking over her and not taking Meghan’s allegations with the seriousness they deserved in an on-air confrontation. Another guest, racial equality activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, called Morgan “a liar and a disgrace” for his attacks on Meghan.A clip of her berating Morgan was widely shared on social media.The nation must see this! Piers Morgan getting told the truth 👏 #GMB #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/blA4wl2gJa— Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) March 8, 2021 In a later panel on the show, British TV star Trisha Goddard also held Morgan to account over his suggestion that the comments about Archie’s skin color might not have been racist.Morgan claimed that “most families” might have a conversation about a new baby’s skin colour and tried to say that it was “curiosity” rather than racism.But Goddard told him: “Why is everybody else such an expert about racism against Black people. I’m sorry Piers, you don’t get to call out what is and isn’t racism against Black people. You can call out all the other stuff you want, but leave the racism stuff to us, ok?”.@TrishaGoddard says @piersmorgan can call out whatever he wants but he doesn’t get to say what ‘is and isn’t racism against black people.'He responds he's calling out Meghan's 'incendiary charge of racism against the Royal Family'. Watch GMB👉https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/LhIeVrcKwx— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021 Morgan views were broadly summarized by a number of tweets he sent after the broadcast, writing: “I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle,” and, “I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report.”The British opposition Labour party called for an investigation into the allegations of racism. Kate Green said the accusations by Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the U.S. on Sunday were “really distressing, shocking.”Green told Sky News: “If there are allegations of racism then I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness, and fully investigated.”Asked if the palace needed to respond to the claims, Green said: “I’m sure that the palace will be thinking very carefully about that, and I certainly think people will be wondering what is going to be said. But there’s never any excuse, in any circumstances, for racism, and I think it is important that action is taken to investigate what are really shocking allegations.”There has been no official government response to the interview so far. Vicky Ford, the Conservative government’s minister for children, who was undertaking a broadcast round to talk about the full reopening of schools in England, told the BBC she had not seen the interview.Ford added: “There’s no place for racism in our society and we all need to work together to stop it.”Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns tweeted: “Today’s Commonwealth Day gives us all another reminder of Her Majesty’s long life of service and duty, continuing to work for us all despite her husband being in hospital. Britain stands with our Queen.”Fellow Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said: “Every family is dysfunctional one way or another. The holder of every high position will have personal little secrets they want hidden. We are all human. Only HM Queen seems to float selflessly above it all.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan Markle Addresses Rumors That She Made Kate Middleton Cry: 'The Reverse Happened'

    Meghan revealed in the Oprah Winfrey interview that she and Kate had a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses

  • Tom Brady shouts out home run-crushing niece as 'most dominant' Brady

    Maya Brady, playing for softball powerhouse UCLA, was the nation's freshman of the year in 2020.

  • 'I'm Jake, not Chuck': Sen. Joe Manchin flubs CNN host Jake Tapper's name 3 times amid Sunday show blitz

    Manchin, amid a media blitz explaining his push for certain provisions in the latest round of federal stimulus, repeatedly misnamed CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • Serena Williams denounces tabloid journalism after Meghan Markle reveals suicidal thoughts

    Serena Williams spoke out in support of her friend Meghan Markle.

  • Alyssa Wray 'goes down in history' with amazing 'American Idol' audition: 'You just saw Beyoncé get born'

    "I just want to touch up my makeup," said Katy Perry as she whipped out a lipstick, "because this moment, when it goes down in history, I want to be looking my best as well."

  • Jason Sudeikis thanks ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde during Critics’ Choice Awards

    Jason Sudeikis accepted the Critic’s Choice Award for "Ted Lasso" after the series won best comedy series during the ceremony on Sunday night.

  • Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct

    President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on Monday directing the Department of Education to review policies implemented by Donald Trump's administration, including changes to Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally funded institutions, according to administration officials. Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he won the White House.

  • Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

    It’s sleepy by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property's value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made at the end of 2015, while running for president.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dose, report says. Officials say nobody needs a booster shot.

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • These cities could become the biggest winners and losers as more Americans shift to remote work

    The 5 metro areas that could gain the most and five that could lose the most from the shift to remote work

  • Ashley Judd says 'nights are a savage agony' as she recovers from broken leg after Congo rainforest fall

    The actress almost lost her leg and suffered nerve damage after tripping over a fallen tree.

  • White supremacists 'seek affiliation' with law enforcement to further their goals, internal FBI report warns

    Based on investigations between 2016 and 2020, agents and analysts with the FBI's division in San Antonio concluded that white supremacists and other right-wing extremists would "very likely seek affiliation with military and law enforcement entities in furtherance of" their ideologies, according to a confidential intelligence assessment issued late last month. The document, obtained by ABC News, was distributed to law enforcement agencies both in Texas and elsewhere in the country. It focuses on extremists inspired by the white-supremacist publication "Siege," which served as motivation for the neo-Nazi group known as "Atomwaffen Division," among others.

  • Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall faces backlash after praising controversial conservative writer's book

    "Finally had the time to read your important book," the banjo player wrote in his since-deleted tweet. "You’re a brave man.”

  • Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

    Democrats may delight in their brightening prospects in Arizona and Georgia, and may even harbor glimmers of hope in Texas, but their angst is growing in Florida, which has a reputation as a swing state but now favors Republicans and could be shifting further out of reach for Democrats. As the jockeying begins to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, Democrats' disadvantage against Republicans is deeper than ever, as they try to develop a cohesive strategy and rebuild a statewide party deep in debt and disarray. Former President Donald Trump’s brand of populism has helped power a GOP surge in Florida, where Trump defeated now-President Joe Biden by more than 3 percentage points last fall — more than doubling the lead he had against Hillary Clinton.