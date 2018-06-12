President Trump slams 'punch drunk,' 'low IQ' Robert De Niro for Tony outburst

In probably the least surprising news ever, President Donald Trump has responded to Robert De Niro’s swipe at him from the stage of Sunday’s Tony Awards. De Niro, you’ll recall, appeared to say “F*** Trump,” although his words were censored from the CBS broadcast.

Trump hit back at De Niro, whom he nicknamed “Punchy,” using his preferred method of communication: Twitter.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

The first part of POTUS’s slam of the two-time Oscar winner quickly amassed 44,000 “likes,” which is considerable for his posts. For example, about 30,000 people approved of a message he shared earlier in the day about his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump sent the tweet about De Niro from Air Force One as he returned from the meeting with Kim, according to CNN.

The Raging Bull star has been vocal about his disdain for Trump. In January, De Niro referred to him as the “baby-in-chief” at the National Board of Review Awards. He also declared in a 2016 video that he’d like to “punch Trump in the face.”

De Niro delivered his latest anti-Trump comments while introducing Bruce Springsteen to the well-heeled audience there to see Broadway’s best recognized.

“First, I wanna say, ‘f*** Trump,'” De Niro declared. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘f*** Trump.'”

While Trump didn’t approve of De Niro’s words, the audience sure did. They gave him a standing ovation.

