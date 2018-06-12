Kathy Griffin talks controversy, comeback: 'I was Dixie-d***ed'

One year ago, Kathy Griffin’s career was in chaos, after she tweeted a controversial video of herself holding a mask styled to look like Donald Trump’s bloody severed head. The veteran standup comic instantly became persona non grata in Hollywood, receiving countless death threats and losing lucrative marketing deals, tour bookings, and even her New Year’s Eve hosting job on CNN. (She tells Yahoo Entertainment that her falling-out with CNN co-host and friend Anderson Cooper “cut like a knife.”)

Griffin expressed regret at the time, but now, as she embarks on her snarkily titled “Laugh Your Head Off” comeback tour, she’s no longer apologizing. And she defiantly promises that her new comedy show will address the “big orange elephant” in the room.

Griffin recently sat down with Yahoo Entertainment to discuss getting support from Mark Hamill, Amy Schumer, and Rosie O’Donnell, giving support to Stormy Daniels, whether she’d ever run for office (Daniels/Griffin 2020, anyone?), and why she isn’t sorry anymore.

Yahoo Entertainment: First of all, the title “Laugh Your Head Off” is just brilliant.

Kathy Griffin: I am so glad you get it. Because honestly, I started thinking about any way to be comedically productive when the government … including the moron in the Oval Office and his idiot grown children, Feckless Eddie Munster and Date Rape, when they came after me, and then the Department of Justice put me under a two-month federal investigation, never happened in the history of this country. You have to go from being emotionally a wreck to just somehow thinking — and this is just how I’m wired — “Can I put this through a comedic prism?” And so, yes, I thought, “You know what? This is a picture seen around the world. It actually is the same picture that allowed me to tour around the world for the first time. I have now leaned in, as they say, to the photo by naming the tour because… I don’t think anybody’s going to come to the show and not want to hear that story.

It’s the big orange elephant.

I mean, you’re being kind and that’s a horrible thing to say about elephants. But yes, he’s a big orange elephant.

I feel like you’re sort of the Dixie Chicks of comedy. They rebounded [after catching flak for criticizing George W. Bush] and won tons of Grammys, after sort of becoming persona non grata. Now the tides are turning for you too.

I love the comparison to the Dixie Chicks, but I was really Dixie-d***ed. Meaning, the Dixie Chicks had the left wing, and they put them on the cover of Time and Entertainment Weekly as sheroes. I mean, I had personal friends tweeting that I was ruining the resistance, that I was disgusting. And the Anderson [Cooper] thing, of course, cut like a knife. … A lot of people got scared, and I really saw the crowd mentality take over, even my personal relationships. And many of them have not recovered, and now I know why. You know, I really did learn who my friends are and are not.

Oh, by the way, I’m very open [to winning awards]. I want at least three pity awards. You know, whatever awards shows. Maybe I don’t really deserve it, but there’s some liberals on the deciding committee. I will take any pity award. I am not precious about that.





I love seeing the attitude you have now. I’ll be honest with you: When you apologized at the time that the photo fallout happened, I was surprised at that time. It seemed, to me, out of character for you, because you were not a stranger to “offensive” humor, or humor that would offend some people, and I’d never seen you take it back before. What was going through your mind then, and obviously, how did you come to the place where now you’re not apologizing anymore?

So, a year ago the reason I apologized was… when I get a call from my good friend Rosie O’Donnell, who was very much there for me. She’s the preeminent expert on being trolled by Trump. I mean, he has not let up on her in 10 years. So when she called and she said, “Look, this thing has gone viral,” I was like, “Good!” And she’s like, “No, in a bad way.” And I’m going, “Oh, bro. I don’t care about that stuff.” And she’s saying, “No, no.” Meaning, what I know now and I didn’t know then was I had been entered into what I call the “Trump woodchipper.” The apparatus that was already in place, where they already knew Trump would personally call [Fox News host Sean] Hannity.