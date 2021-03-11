'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond speaks out after husband and nephew are injured in car crash

Ree Drummond appears on "Today" on October 22, 2019. (Photo: Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Ree Drummond, better known as "The Pioneer Woman," has offered a statement on the terrible accident that hurt both her husband, Ladd, and her nephew, Caleb.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family," the Food Network star told fans on Facebook. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot."

The two were driving separate fire trucks near their family ranch, just outside of Pawhuska, Okla., when they collided head-on Wednesday about 1:43 p.m. They had been racing to extinguish a blaze, but high winds on a gravel road made it difficult for them to see. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Caleb, 21, was immediately taken to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla., according to a report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by People. He was described as being in "critical condition," with multiple injuries, including those in his head, leg and arm. Caleb, who's close to his aunt, was reportedly ejected about 70 feet from his vehicle.

Meanwhile, Ladd, 52, who regularly appears on his wife's show, refused treatment at the scene. Tulsa's Fox 23 reported that he was taken for treatment via helicopter later.

Ree Drummond and husband Ladd attend the launch of "The Pioneer Woman Magazine" on June 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine)

Drummond and her husband, who married in 1996, share five kids in their teens and 20s. In September, she wished him a happy anniversary with a throwback to their wedding day.

Earlier this month, she showed fans what it's been like for her to film during the pandemic.

