Naya Rivera's dad claims Ryan Murphy didn't set up college fund for her son: 'Broken promises'

Ryan Murphy is responding to an accusation from Naya Rivera's father that he didn't follow through on a promised college fund for her son.

On Tuesday, George Rivera tweeted, "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story …. and make sure [he] knows that I know …."

After Naya's death in July, Murphy and Glee co-creators Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan announced they were "currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all." The actress shared Josey, 5, with ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

George called Murphy "part of the Hollywood elite" and claimed promises were "made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in [an] unexplainable tragedy."

"Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call," he added.

Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know .... — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are “less than” .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy ... https://t.co/EGyFJEllIl — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call https://t.co/EXIxrFKQht — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

Murphy responded on Tuesday evening, writing they are "committed" to creating the college fund through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust.

"We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate," the director said.

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 10, 2021

Naya's parents, George and Yolanda, divorced years ago. She was very close to her mother.

Murphy knew Yolanda as well, calling her a "big part of the Glee family" in a statement after the actress's death, so fans speculate they have been in contact.

Naya drowned while swimming with her son at Lake Piru. She managed to save Josey's life by getting him back up on the drifting pontoon boat. She was 33.

