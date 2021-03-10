  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jamie Spears responds after GOP lawmakers request probe into conservatorships — and call him a ‘grifter’

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Britney Spears's dad Jamie is responding after two lawmakers requested a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships amid the #FreeBritney movement — and one branded him a "grifter" for his role as co-conservator of her estate.

Two Republican congressmen, Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida and Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio, wrote a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler about the "growing public concern about the use of conservatorships," as highlighted in the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, saying they "effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts."

The letter specifically called out Jamie — who, as co-conservator of Britney's estate, handles financial decisions for the star with co-conservator Bessemer Trust (Britney separately has a conservatorship of her person, managed by Jodi Montgomery) — calling out his "questionable motives and legal tactics." The letter said, "In court appearances in August and November of 2020, Ms. Spears’ attorney represented to the court that Ms. Spears 'strongly opposed' having her father as a conservator, that she was afraid of her father, and that she would not again perform publicly so long as this arrangement persisted.'"

In a subsequent interview, Gaetz said he wants Britney — who despite wanting her father out has not yet asked to terminate the conservatorship of 13 years — to come to Washington, D.C. and testify to share her experience. The star has rarely ever publicly acknowledged that she's in a conservatorship in the first place.

The politico also used Twitter to call Jamie a "grifter."

Jamie's attorney for the conservatorship, Vivian L. Thoreen, provided a statement to Yahoo Entertainment in response, saying, "From the beginning, the court has closely monitored Britney’s situation, including through annual accountings and in-depth reviews and recommendations from a highly experienced and dedicated court investigator who annually meets at length with Britney and all involved in her conservatorship."

The statement continues, "Britney’s Conservatorship of the Estate was co-managed by a private professional fiduciary and her father until early 2019. At that time, Britney requested in court papers that her father be the sole conservator of her estate. Her Conservatorship of the Person" — which Montgomery oversees, making decisions about her health, where she lives and who she sees — "is not managed by her father but by a private professional fiduciary, and is similarly subject to the scrutiny of interviews, audits and detailed reports to the judge by the court investigator."

It ends by saying, "Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court. Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it. Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been — conservatorship or not."

Thoreen has given multiple interviews lately defending Jamie, who she says was wrongfully portrayed as a "villain." She's maintained that Britney needed the conservatorship in 2008 amid back-to-back involuntary hospitalizations and the star being taken advantage of financially to the point where, despite earning $40 million a year, her estate was worth $2.8 million.

Through Jamie's management, Thoreen has said the estate is now worth nearly $60 million — and Britney, who recently said is taking time off from work to be a "normal person," doesn't have to work again, if she chooses not to, and she and her children would still be provided for.

While Britney has not spoken directly about any of this, her court-appointed attorney said last year she wants her dad out of his role in her conservatorship. She said she's "afraid" of him and won't work until he's gone. However, she has not moved to legally terminate the conservatorship — yet.

There are monthly hearings in Britney's conservatorship case and the next one is scheduled for March 17.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears Can Ask to End Conservatorship at 'Any Time' but Hasn't, Says Dad Jamie's Lawyer

    Jamie Spears' lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen says his "love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court"

  • Naya Rivera's dad claims Ryan Murphy didn't set up college fund for her son: 'Broken promises'

    Ryan Murphy says he's "committed" to creating a college fund for Naya Rivera's son Josey.

  • Why Pepé Le Pew and not Speedy Gonzales? 'U can't catch me, cancel culture'

    Looney Tunes's revved-up rodent has been a controversial figure in the Latinx community for decades. Many now see a positive opportunity: "Don't obliterate, educate."

  • Viral Attack Ad Exposes Stark Difference Between GOP, Democratic Priorities

    The #CancelTheGOP spot from progressive PAC MeidasTouch ends with a Dr. Seuss-style ding of Republicans.

  • Susan Sarandon reveals why she 'never wanted to get married the first time'

    The Oscar-winning actor says she only got hitched to avoid being kicked out of school.

  • House Republicans Seek Hearing on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship to #FreeBritney

    Some might call him “toxic,” but Rep. Matt Gaetz might just be “stronger than yesterday.” The Florida congressman is requesting the House Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships, specifically referencing the #FreeBritney movement. Gaetz — who, in addition to being a staunch fan of Donald Trump, is apparently a lifelong fan of Spears […]

  • Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o to Star in Apple Series ‘Lady in the Lake’ From Alma Har’el, Dre Ryan

    Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o will star in a series adaptation of the Laura Lipman novel “Lady in the Lake,” which has been ordered straight-to-series at Apple. The series will be co-written by Alma Har’el and Dre Ryan, with Har’el writing the pilot and directing. Endeavor Content is the studio. Both Har’el and Ryan will […]

  • It’s Time to Normalize Post-Baby Bodies, and Jennifer Garner Wholeheartedly Agrees

    "It's just a body. Be grateful to it. It carried you this far."

  • Why Fred Hampton's fiancée, Akua Njeri, fought for accuracy in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

    Akua Njeri says that both she and Fred Hampton Jr. inserted themselves into the making of the film — one that she said "could not be made without their participation."

  • GOP lawmakers cite 'Free Britney' movement to request a congressional hearing on court-mandated conservatorships

    Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz requested that the House Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on conservatorships amid the "Free Britney" movement.

  • ‘Selling Sunset’ & ‘Bling Empire’ Renewed At Netflix, Plus New Reality Shows From Adam DiVello & Jeff Jenkins

    Netflix is doubling down on docusoaps. The streamer has renewed Selling Sunset and Bling Empire and ordered two new reality shows from their exec producers. Selling Sunset, one of the streamer’s first forays into the genre, has received a two season renewal, taking it through season five. The series, set in the world of high-end […]

  • Pepé Le Pew scene removed from 'Space Jam' sequel, actor says

    Warner Bros., the studio that will release "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in July, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Morena Baccarin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Benjamin McKenzie

    Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie announced the arrival of their second child together. See the first photo of their baby boy Arthur, here!

  • What Will Archie's Title Be When Prince Charles Becomes King?

    It's complicated—but in their interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan shed more light on the situation.

  • A scarf that speaks? Scientists develop message display fabric

    At first glance, the fabric looks like a pretty if not especially original scarf, with turquoise, blue and orange stripes in an open weave. But this fabric can communicate.

  • Wisconsin court dismisses suit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

    Dairy State's then–Republican governor, Scott Walker, had delivered $3 billion in tax incentives to the Taipei-based contract electronics manufacturer.

  • Jennifer Garner Admits She Has No Family Pictures Because Her Kids Are So Scared of Cameras

    Jennifer Garner doesn’t have the same family photo album that most of us have with cherished moments and birthday celebrations, that’s because the paparazzi created a unique — and often scary — situation for them. Her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, have a fear […]

  • What Else Is In Biden’s COVID Relief Package — Besides Stimulus Checks?

    US President Joe Biden smiles as he speaks during a virtual call to congratulate the NASA JPL Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) In his seventh week in office, President Joe Biden is expected to sign the American Rescue Plan Act into effect on Wednesday. The massive piece of legislation will provide direct payments to Americans, extend jobless benefits, and offer financial relief to state and local governments, among a number of other initiatives aimed at boosting the economy and inspiring hope as the U.S. stays on course to move past the coronavirus pandemic. While many headlines focus on the question at the forefront of everyone’s minds — when stimulus checks will arrive — there are many other important developments in this $1.9 trillion plan that are worth highlighting. Namely, this relief package dedicates considerable funding for an ambitious anti-poverty program and significant benefits for low-income people. “It’s a remarkable, historic, transformative piece of legislation which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday. Many Republican politicians have attacked the measure as wasteful and excessive; however, most people in the U.S. don’t seem to share their sentiments. A Pew Research Center poll released Tuesday found that 70% of Americans support the relief package. On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to showcase the bill during a primetime TV address that will also mark one year since the coronavirus prompted nationwide shutdowns. As stimulus checks arrive in the mail, we outlined just a few of the other elements of the COVID relief package. Funding to help schools reopen Focusing efforts on getting schools to reopen — including implementing models of social distancing measures, hybrid programs, and prioritizing vaccines for educators — has been near the top of the list of talking points for politicians during the pandemic. Getting students back to in-person classes has been a primary concern for both political parties. Within the American Rescue Plan, there is $128 billion allotted in grants to state educational agencies, reports NPR, with 90% of it allocated to local education agencies. Another $39 billion in grants has been earmarked for higher education institutions. Nearly $15 billion of the relief funds will be given to the Child Care & Development Block Grant program with the aim of supporting childcare facilities, and a special focus on high-need areas. A more generous child tax-relief credit For 2021, the relief bill will temporarily expand the child tax credit. Currently, it is worth up to $2,000 per child under the age of 17. But under this new legislation, the tax credit will be as much as $3,600 for children up to five and $3,000 for children aged six to 17. The bill would also make the full value of the credit available to low-income people who, currently, are ineligible or receive only a portion of the tax credit. In the second half of this year, this measure will require the federal government to send the credit in the form of an advance payment in periodic installments. It is essentially a guaranteed supplemental income for families with children. A financial boost for the Affordable Care Act For those purchasing health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace, the bill will temporarily increase subsidies, which means lower monthly premiums and possibly lower copays. This will also help people who have lost jobs keep the health insurance they had through their previous employer by covering the full cost of premiums through a federal program called COBRA. Currently, this program is set to go through in September. Funding for back rent and rent assistance Approximately $20 billion will go to state and local governments to help low-income households cover the cost of housing, including back rent, rent assistance, and utility bills. According to CNN, $10 billion would be allotted to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages, utilities, and property taxes. $5 billion is for assisting those at risk of homelessness. The remaining $5 billion is set aside for emergency housing vouchers for those who are already homeless. A step toward student loan forgiveness The idea of forgiving individual student loan debt anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 has progressively become a more mainstream concept. While it was not included in this bill, there is a very important provision tucked away in the lengthy stimulus package that increases the pressure on Biden to address the student debt crisis by removing one of its most discussed hurdles. The provision states that anyone whose student loans are discharged through 2025 will not face tax consequences, reports Vox. Typically, debt cancellation is considered taxable income meaning that if all of a sudden, $50,000 of an individual’s student loans were forgiven, it would come up on their taxes as if they earned an additional $50,000 that year. With this commonly argued point out of the way, it appears as though the path is being paved for more progress on student loan forgiveness. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Republicans Criticize Biden For Saying "Nance"Is Joe Biden Doing Enough?Did Biden Shoot Down Student Debt Forgiveness?

  • Alexander Wang’s ‘Apology’ After Sexual Assault Allegations Is Disappointing and Familiar

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesIt appears that Alexander Wang would like the deluge of sexual assault allegations levied against him to end as similarly as the stories began: through a social media post.In December, Wang called accusations that he groped, exposed, and sexually assaulted numerous men inside New York clubs and parties “baseless and grotesquely false.” Since these stories were mostly anonymous, collected by Instagram accounts like @DietPrada and @ShitModelMgmt, they were easy to deny. Nothing had been fact-checked yet.Alexander Wang Accused of Sexual Abuse by Multiple Models But after numerous exposés in The New York Times, The Cut, and The Guardian seemed to confirm the online chatter, it looks like Wang had a change of heart this week.“A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior,” Wang wrote on Instagram. “I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Wang (@alexwangny) It is a carefully constructed rehashing of various crisis PR tropes. Wang has “listened” and “learned” and he has regrets. He has given us just over 100 words, but stops short at the two we most want to hear: I’m sorry. Wang does have the time, however, to remind us all about his “visibility and influence.” That is not something he appears interested in giving up, those pesky allegations be damned.Wang declined The Daily Beast’s request for further comment. So did Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing ten men who came forward with allegations of misconduct. In a tweet, Bloom wrote that she and her clients “met with Alexander Wang and his team.”“My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt, Bloom wrote. “We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter.”We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 9, 2021 So that’s it then. Bloom’s statement is not exactly legalese, but it is plainly written. Was there a settlement? Were any NDAs signed? Right now, Bloom seems to be saying: Nothing to see here. Case closed.There is a reality where this is enough justice for the victims. They do not owe anyone their trauma stories, and the onus is not on accusers to ensure Wang reforms. A personal apology from Wang—albeit one done in private, away from the critical media—might be all they need.Then what about the rest of us? If we believe victims, what do we make of Wang’s statement, which stops just short of taking responsibility? And how should we feel when we see stores still carry the brand, or a celebrity who reps one of his slinky gowns on a near-future red carpet?It should not take the assault of others—and, crucially, the exposing of that bad behavior—to encourage Wang to “know better.” His statement echoes Andrew Cuomo’s much-maligned apology. As the New York governor put it after multiple women accused him of harassment: “I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed, and I get it.” The part left unsaid, but heavily implied: Now shut up about it.Sara Ziff, the founder and executive director of the Model Alliance, an advocacy group that serves people who work in fashion, told The Daily Beast in a statement, “It is clear that we need real, systemic change in the fashion industry to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and prevent the cycle of abuse; promises to ‘do better’ are not enough. We hope the victims feel empowered, rather than silenced, and that this process has brought them a sense of healing and justice.”The Model Alliance later posted a “Statement on Alexander Wang resolution” which read, “Since December 2020, several individuals have come forward with allegations of being drugged, groped, and/or raped by Alexander Wang. Now, their attorney says that both parties are ‘moving on.’ Yesterday, in a statement published on his Instagram page, Wang fell short of issuing an apology. Rather, he expressed regret, and said he would use his ‘visibility and influence’ for good and promised to ‘do better.’ This is precisely the problem.”The post continued, “Despite facing serious accusations -- much like those faced by Bill Cosby, who is now serving a 10-year prison sentence -- Wang has every intention of maintaining his celebrity status in the industry and his position as the CEO and Chairman of the Wang brand. He will probably conduct business as usual with the likes of agencies such as Elite Model Management, who came to his defense. This is not surprising. Sadly, agencies protecting business with brands over the safety of models whose interests they claim to represent is the norm in fashion.”“Let’s be clear: we believe in restorative justice. We stand with the eleven individuals who pursued legal action and hope that this process has brought them a sense of healing and closure. . .We are committed to fostering meaningful change and an environment of genuine accountability.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Model Alliance (@modelallianceny) Wang, who is 37, burst onto the scene with his first collection in 2005. His entire professional persona was built upon a party boy image, one Wang gleefully maintained through wild fashion week parties. His so-called #WangSquad was a lineup of cooler-than-you celebrities and it-people like Zoë Kravitz, multiple Kardashian-Jenners, and the R&B singer/sexual predator R. Kelly.True, it would be naive to want Wang, or any figure in the hedonistic fashion industry, to serve as a guardian of morality. We understand that rumors of an artistic temperament can do a lot to build mystique and craft an image. But is it too much to ask that the people who design our clothes and dictate trends not be predators? Three years after the fallout of #MeToo promised sweeping reforms in all industries, the fashion world remains a troubling example of how not to handle such crises. Opportunities to hold abusive men accountable have failed miserably.“There is precedent to believe that the fashion industry is not great when it comes to accountability,” said Evan Ross Katz, a style writer and podcast host. “[That world] can look at someone who did something despicable, then put them on the bench for a while and bring them back into the game.”Example: photographer Bruce Weber and Mario Testino, who were accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen male models in 2018. After a New York Times exposé, Anna Wintour announced that both men would not be working at Condé Nast “for the foreseeable future.” But since then, Weber has shot for independent magazines and Testino has worked with Kim Kardashian. Wang might want to end this chapter of his professional biography, but it remains to be seen if he can hold a fashion show—or get people in the front row of that presentation—without reigniting attention about his past misdeeds.“I think it’s on fashion media to ask: to what extent are we going to allow someone like Alexander Wang to move forward without consequence?” Katz added.For the rest of the fashion world—and those who observe and cherish it—the extended Wang drama is just another failed call to action, a broken promise, and a disappointing reminder of the way things go.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kenan Thompson talks new show and remembers Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman

    The comedian discusses his self-titled sitcom and reflects on the lives of the late "Jeopardy" host and actor.