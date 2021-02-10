Britney Spears says people don’t know her real story amid doc uproar

Britney Spears, in 2019, tells her fans that "no matter what we think we know about a person's life, it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears is making rare comments about her life after a new documentary magnified interest in her career, mental health and conservatorship.

Alongside a video of her performing “Toxic” three years ago, the pop star, 39, wrote that she “couldn’t believe” it was so long ago.

“I’ll always love being on stage,” she wrote, “but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life!!!!”

Britney continued, “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

The New York Times Presents doc Framing Britney Spears came out Friday on FX and it looks at mistreatment she faced in the press amid her rise to fame in the aughts. Britney fans have called for many shown in archival footage in the doc — Justin Timberlake, Matt Lauer, Diane Sawyer, Jay Leno — to apologize to the star. Sarah Silverman is one of the only ones so far to even acknowledge criticism after an old video of her roasting Britney was resurfaced on the internet, which she now calls “unfortunate.”

I was known then 4 roasts. MTV asked me to mini-roast Britney after her big performance. While she was performing I was having diarrhea & going over my jokes. Had no idea she didn’t kill. Unfortunate. Art changes over yrs as we know more & the world changes. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2021

The doc also covers Britney’s breakdown which led to her conservatorship in 2008 — and how the legal arrangement continues today. Jamie — along with business co-conservator Bessemer Trust and conservator of her person Jodi Montgomery — oversee Britney’s finances, make business deals for her, control who visits her home, can access her medical records and communicate with her doctors, among things.

Story continues

Since last year, she’s been trying to push out her father out as co-conservator of her business dealings, saying, via her attorney, she’s “afraid” of him and won’t perform again until he’s removed from the role. Jamie, who Britney hasn’t spoken to since last summer, has maintained he has her best interests at heart and that the conservatorship is in place for a reason.

Britney went on what her manager described as an “indefinite work hiatus” in 2019, calling off her second Las Vegas residency after her dad suffered a health emergency and she said she wanted to focus on family.

On Tuesday, as buzz over the doc spread, the star’s boyfriend since 2016, Sam Asghari, made his first public comments about her conservatorship. He slammed Jamie, calling him “total dick” and said he has “zero respect” for him.

Britney’s next hearing for her conservatorship — which has been extended until September — is Thursday.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: