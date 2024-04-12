Pharrell Williams, Rosé Celebrate the Tiffany Wonder Exhibit Tokyo Opening

Tiffany & Co. marked the opening of its latest exhibition, Tiffany Wonder in Tokyo Thursday.

Guests including Pharrell Williams and Blackpink’s Rosé turned up decked out in Tiffany creations to celebrate, exploring the expansive 10-room deep dive into the jewelry and timepiece-maker’s identity and heritage. Other guests included Rosie Huntington-Whiteley​, Olivia Wilde, Gen Hoshino, Ai Tominaga, Ayaka Miyoshi, Makiko Takizawa, Mitsuki Takahata, Bruna Marquezine, Sebastián Yatra, Anne Curtis, Win Metawin, Baifern Bah, Felix Mallard, Gabriella Brooks, Enhypen, Rowoon, Da Mi Kim, Greg Hsu, Laurinda Ho, Yi Mengling and more. There also was a performance by Japanese singer, songwriter, musician, actor and writer Gen Hoshino.

More from WWD

Tiffany & Co.’s opening celebration for the “Tiffany Wonder” exhibition at the Tokyo Node gallery.

Open until June 23, the immersive show at the Tokyo Node gallery takes visitors on a visual journey through hundreds of the house’s design masterworks, Tiffany’s legendary diamonds and other creations, each telling a story of craft and creativity, heritage and modernity. The Tokyo exhibit will include displays ranging from one-of-a-kind creations to Jean Schlumberger’s emblematic Bird on a Rock brooch; revolutionary innovations and relics of pop culture, and iconic jewelry: the Tiffany Diamond.

The Tiffany Wonder exhibit in Tokyo.

Tiffany’s relationship with Japan dates to its earliest days, beginning in 1837, when Charles Lewis Tiffany began offering his clients select imported Japanese goods — a rare offering in the American market. Many of the brand’s best-known designers, including Edward C. Moore, Louis Comfort Tiffany and Elsa Peretti, found inspiration for their work in the arts of Japan.

Best of WWD