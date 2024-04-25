People Are Cackling At Monica Lewinsky's 'Iconic' Take On The Taylor Swift Meme

Monica Lewinsky’s meme game remains absolutely elite.

The activist got in on the new Taylor Swift meme, “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me.”

The line comes from the megastar’s song, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” on her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

People have taken to sharing the line, along with an image of a haunting memory, era or childhood hobby.

Enter Lewinsky, who posted the line with a picture of the White House.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/hkhdRlBCkj — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2024

Lewinsky, a former White House intern, was at the center of a political storm in the 1990s after it came to light that she had been in a sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton.

The president was impeached in 1998 over the scandal, on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. He was acquitted by the Senate and served out the remainder of his term.

Lewinsky has worn many hats since, including spearheading anti-bullying campaigns in light of the vilification she herself faced during and after the firestorm in her early 20s.

Oh, and she’s become a social media icon, often posting viral, tongue-in-cheek memes that lean in to the controversy she had to endure.

Her take on the Swiftie meme was an “iconic” addition to the catalogues, according to X users.

If Tweeting was an Olympic sport, Monica Lewinsky won a gold medal with this gem. https://t.co/Iqwn8NrxKe — Stephanie ॐ (@StephBKNY) April 25, 2024

this is iconic https://t.co/J55wOMc8Hw — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) April 25, 2024

ok everyone else can stop trying https://t.co/zQcda0G4gW — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 25, 2024

Nobody else need post this meme anymore. It can’t be topped. https://t.co/T1eK3D2I87 — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) April 25, 2024

Monica really said “hold my beer, I’m about to drop the best tweet of all time” https://t.co/d2FvghOtET — kira 🕊 (@kirastrology) April 25, 2024