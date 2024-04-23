27 Hilarious "You Wouldn't Last An Hour In The Asylum Where They Raised Me" Tweets I'm Screenshotting And Sending To My Friends RN
Since Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been obsessively dissecting and discussing all of her new lyrics. However, one line from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" has breached containment.
Across Twitter, "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me" has quickly become a meme, and it's pretty funny — especially for the chronically online.
So, here are 27 of the best tweets using "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me":
If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.
1.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/IqeK5G47l9
— danielle ⸆⸉ (@fvckmeupflorida) April 21, 2024
Tati Westbrook / James Charles / Jeffree Star / Shane Dawson / YouTube / Via youtube.com
2.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/04eNpOJNPU
— Oli🌻comms open (@olikisho) April 23, 2024
Nintendo / Via Twitter: @olikisho
3.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/OdMAMql95D
— jess ⎕ |-/ (@trumanpotb) April 20, 2024
Tumblr / Via tumblr.com
4.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/akmvIX3EjZ
— ColeyDoesThings😋✨ (@theroleycoley) April 21, 2024
FanFiction.net / Via fanfiction.net
5.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/6L7ChY3KcF
— iza (@wIwsfilm) April 20, 2024
ABC / Via Twitter: @wIwsfilm
6.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/T91X94enqT
— ruby (@minorlyswift) April 21, 2024
Ticketmaster / Via Twitter: @minorlyswift
7.
You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/YMeSii4jTj
— Victor (taylors version)🇵🇸 (@victorinluv) April 20, 2024
Fox / Via x.com
8.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/YCh5f1drcu
— rosie (@feelingsstores) April 22, 2024
StarKid Productions / Via youtube.com
9.
you wouldnt last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/Uno1QRNgg2
— mai (@delenacastaways) April 21, 2024
The CW / Via Twitter: @delenacastaways
10.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/jXEgUPyZ9Z
— zoie janelle 🌙💫 (@zoiejanelle) April 22, 2024
HarperCollins / Via Twitter: @zoiejanelle
11.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (one direction stan twitter 2012-2014)
— floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) April 20, 2024
12.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/737Yi0ch4B
— gab (@f1ghtmi1k) April 21, 2024
FX / Via x.com
13.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/C0AYIMZeRS
— avary 🎀 (@kyoruyeye) April 21, 2024
Nippon TV / Funimation Channel / Via Twitter: @kyoruyeye
14.
you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/rh2ZsreyOJ
— hatsune mitski (@zephanijong) April 23, 2024
AmazingPhil / Via youtube.com
15.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/etiSOlSgjD
— red-hot audie 🪲 (@slittening) April 20, 2024
DanAndPhilGAMES / Via youtube.com
16.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me https://t.co/7yQ9KSALxk
— min (@_jeonsplace) April 21, 2024
BigHit Music / Via x.com
17.
you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (soy la hermana del medio)
— Emma Geikie (@emmageikie) April 21, 2024
"I'm the middle sister."
18.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/pxB8VX66k5
— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 21, 2024
PBS / Via x.com
19.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mvx7TJ434n
— leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) April 19, 2024
Fox / Via Twitter: @leylanocontext
20.
you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/0WkTGCRnIq
— % (@idolflashdrive) April 23, 2024
BlockBerryCreative / Via youtube.com
21.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/R5Xw5u1uNz
— vectra 🫒 (@joobiecore) April 23, 2024
TWOTUCKGOM / Starship Entertainment / Via x.com
22.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/U1QMjRUugO
— Pheonixmaster1 (@Pheonixmaster1) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @Pheonixmaster1 / Via Twitter: @Pheonixmaster1
23.
you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/zdwvFI3Zwz
— rebecca💖geoff+gavin (@geoffslaugh) April 20, 2024
Rooster Teeth / Achievement Hunter / Via x.com
24.
Taylor said “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” and every ex-fundamentalist kid stood up and said “girl, same.”
— Melissa Stewart (@LissaJoStewart) April 19, 2024
25.
you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (loki s1 amnesia trope cliffhanger) pic.twitter.com/3y8AIizm3m
— melissa ☆ (@Iokistime) April 22, 2024
Marvel / Disney+
26.
you wouldn't last an hour in the insane asylum where they raised me (booktube circa 2012-2016) pic.twitter.com/gD3GfStMD5
— a (dil)emma ✨️ ADD DOTT ON GR! (@emmailene_) April 23, 2024
27. And finally:
“you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/fWE6TDAchI
— lucrezia 🐍 ttpd!! (@diecimilascaIe) April 19, 2024
Rolling Stone / Via rollingstone.com