27 Hilarious "You Wouldn't Last An Hour In The Asylum Where They Raised Me" Tweets I'm Screenshotting And Sending To My Friends RN

Since Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department, fans have been obsessively dissecting and discussing all of her new lyrics. However, one line from "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" has breached containment.

Across Twitter, "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me" has quickly become a meme, and it's pretty funny — especially for the chronically online.

So, here are 27 of the best tweets using "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me":

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/IqeK5G47l9 — danielle ⸆⸉ (@fvckmeupflorida) April 21, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/04eNpOJNPU — Oli🌻comms open (@olikisho) April 23, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/OdMAMql95D — jess ⎕ |-/ (@trumanpotb) April 20, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/akmvIX3EjZ — ColeyDoesThings😋✨ (@theroleycoley) April 21, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/6L7ChY3KcF — iza (@wIwsfilm) April 20, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/T91X94enqT — ruby (@minorlyswift) April 21, 2024

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/YMeSii4jTj — Victor (taylors version)🇵🇸 (@victorinluv) April 20, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/YCh5f1drcu — rosie (@feelingsstores) April 22, 2024

you wouldnt last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/Uno1QRNgg2 — mai (@delenacastaways) April 21, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/jXEgUPyZ9Z — zoie janelle 🌙💫 (@zoiejanelle) April 22, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (one direction stan twitter 2012-2014) — floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) April 20, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/737Yi0ch4B — gab (@f1ghtmi1k) April 21, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/C0AYIMZeRS — avary 🎀 (@kyoruyeye) April 21, 2024

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/rh2ZsreyOJ — hatsune mitski (@zephanijong) April 23, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/etiSOlSgjD — red-hot audie 🪲 (@slittening) April 20, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me https://t.co/7yQ9KSALxk — min (@_jeonsplace) April 21, 2024

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (soy la hermana del medio) — Emma Geikie (@emmageikie) April 21, 2024

"I'm the middle sister."

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/pxB8VX66k5 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 21, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/mvx7TJ434n — leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) April 19, 2024

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/0WkTGCRnIq — % (@idolflashdrive) April 23, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/R5Xw5u1uNz — vectra 🫒 (@joobiecore) April 23, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/U1QMjRUugO — Pheonixmaster1 (@Pheonixmaster1) April 23, 2024

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me pic.twitter.com/zdwvFI3Zwz — rebecca💖geoff+gavin (@geoffslaugh) April 20, 2024

Taylor said “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” and every ex-fundamentalist kid stood up and said “girl, same.” — Melissa Stewart (@LissaJoStewart) April 19, 2024

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me (loki s1 amnesia trope cliffhanger) pic.twitter.com/3y8AIizm3m — melissa ☆ (@Iokistime) April 22, 2024

you wouldn't last an hour in the insane asylum where they raised me (booktube circa 2012-2016) pic.twitter.com/gD3GfStMD5 — a (dil)emma ✨️ ADD DOTT ON GR! (@emmailene_) April 23, 2024

And finally:

“you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/fWE6TDAchI — lucrezia 🐍 ttpd!! (@diecimilascaIe) April 19, 2024

