People assume I think I’m hideous, says Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan

Coughlan says she never dreamed of playing the lead in a 'romance show' - HARPER'S BAZAAR UK/AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has said that people assume that she believes herself to be “hideous”.

The actress, known for her part in the comedy Derry Girls, is set to be elevated to a starring role in the Netflix period romance.

Coughlan has said that people tend to think that she finds herself unattractive, and therefore unsuitable as a choice to play a leading lady.

The actress, 37, has clarified that she is pleased with how she looks, but remains shocked at her role in the series.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she said: “I’m in disbelief that I’m the leading lady in a romance show.

“And it’s not because I find myself hideous, as some people have assumed when I say that.”

The actress is relishing taking centre stage - HARPER'S BAZAAR UK/AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

She added that “in the right lighting I’m a solid seven” but said that playing the lead was “not something I ever dreamed of”.

“When I was a little girl, I wanted to be one of the gay icons,” she said. “‘Bette Midler as CC Bloom? God, that’s so me,’ thought six-year-old Nicola.

“I never sought to be the ingénue, purely because they never seemed to get the best lines or looked as if they were having the most fun.”

Coughlan has played the oddball character of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton since the series launched in 2020.

In the upcoming third series, her formerly supporting character will take centre stage as the main character, cementing Coughlan’s star status.

As a child, Coughlan wanted to become a gay icon - HARPER'S BAZAAR UK/AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

She said: “When I look back at my life over the last few years, it’s hard to fathom how much it’s changed.

“In 2017, I was working part time in an opticians, about to turn 30, living at home with my parents, unsure whether the whole ‘acting thing’ was ever going to happen or whether I was completely kidding myself.

“Now, in 2024, I’m about to begin a global press tour for one of Netflix’s biggest-ever shows. It’s hard for me to comprehend it.

“The funny thing is, I don’t feel any different to the girl who used to ring people up and tell them they’re overdue for their eye test.”

The May issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from April 11.

